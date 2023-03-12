'The way he was running...': Axar's unusual update on Virat Kohli's 'sickness' after Anushka's post goes viral

Team India enjoyed a brilliant outing on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia, as the side posted a mammoth score of 570/9 in first innings. After Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant hundred on Day 3 of the Test, India's star batter Virat Kohli ended over three-year wait for a century in the longest format of the game, scoring an exceptional 186 for the side. Kohli looked set for a double century but a flurry of wickets in the lower-order eventually forced the batter's hand to adopt an aggressive approach; he was caught at deep midwicket while going for a six against Todd Murphy.

Following his innings, Kohli was lauded by fans and former cricketers alike, with India star's wife Anushka Sharma making a major revelation about Kohli on her official Instagram profile. Anushka, on her story, wrote that Kohli was “sick” as he took the field on Sunday. “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always,” Anushka wrote on her profile.

During the press conference after the day, India all-rounder Axar Patel – who scored a valiant 79 and forged a 162-run stand alongside Kohli – was asked whether Kohli was ill during his innings.

“I don't know. The way he was running between the wickets, it didn't look like he was sick!” Axar said with a chuckle.

“In such hot weather, he forged a such a great partnership and ran so well. It was fun batting with him,” Axar further said.

Kohli scored only five fours en route to his 28th Test century, indicating that he relied primarily on ones and twos throughout his stay at the crease. The India batter also registered his highest Test score against Australia but fell merely 14 runs short of a double ton, that would've made him the first Indian to register 200+ scores against all of ‘SENA’ countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

