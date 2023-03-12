Home / Cricket / Watch: Virat Kohli's 'Bhaag na 2 ho jayenge' call spells doom for Umesh Yadav, both players exchange glares later

cricket
Published on Mar 12, 2023 05:21 PM IST

Virat Kohli was superb with the bat, however, the former India skipper did make one rookie mistake during the course of his 186-run knock

ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli led India's charge on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad as the hosts took a healthy 91-run lead against Australia, who had piled an enormous 480/10 in their first innings. Ending his 3.5 years century drought in Test, Kohli scored 186 off 364 balls and was the final Indian batter to be dismissed. With Shreyas Iyer not available due to complaints of back pain, the Indian innings was folded for 571.

Australia then walked out to bat for the second innings, with Travis Head and night watchman Matthew Kuhnemann adding 3/0 before stumps.

While Kohli was superb with the bat, the former India skipper did make a rookie mistake of underestimating the opponent. The incident took place while Kohli was batting in his his 180s and was running out of partners.

With Umesh Yadav batting on the other end and fielders mostly placed close to the boundary ropes, Kohli along with the tailender plotted to steal a quick double. As planned he nudged the ball softly towards the on-side and straightaway took off for a double.

However, Kohli was stunned by a superb fielding effort by Peter Handscomb, who covered a good distance before knocking the stumps on the non-striker's end from the mid-wicket region. The terrific fielding effort by Handscomb brought an end to Umesh's stay in the middle, who returned to the pavilion without facing a single delivery.

Moments before the run-out, Kohli was heard directing Umesh to quickly steal a double, which was also mentioned by Dinesh Karthik during commentary. Here is the video:

India kicked-off Day 4 from the overnight score of 289/3, when they were still trailing by 191 runs. Kohli along with Ravindra Jadeja resumed the proceedings and added 81 runs to the overnight tally, before Jadeja was dismissed for 28 by Murphy.

Barring Kohli, Shubman Gill also scored a brilliant ton, accumulating 128 runs before being trapped LBW by Nathan Lyon. Axar Patel, who has been instrumental with the bat in the series, continued his superb run and scored 79 off 113 balls before he was cleaned up by Mitchell Starc.

