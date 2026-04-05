Jitesh Sharma and RCB are not thinking about 4-0 ahead of the southern derby with CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in action today for the second time this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and it's the southern derby they are featuring in, against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB are again looking very good this season. (PTI)

RCB had won their first game on March 28 comfortably against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and they again go into Sunday's evening contest as red-hot favourites. CSK, on the other hand, have lost both of their matches so far, against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. It may be noted that they are without the services of the legendary MS Dhoni, who is out of the first few matches on account of a calf injury. CSK, if not his batting, have definitely missed his experience and guidance.

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Ahead of the encounter, RCB wicketkeeper batsman Jitesh Sharma, who has also represented India in 16 T20Is, spoke of his team's approach for this contest. He made it very clear that RCB were not thinking about how CSK had fared in their last two matches.

“I think it’s very simple, we are just focusing on our own process rather than thinking about what they have done in the last one week. We are just focusing on our preparation, that’s it, that’s the simple thing,” the 32-year-old said.

Jitesh feeling more responsible! Jitesh also said that the role of vice-captaincy has brought him additional responsibility, and it has made him more responsible. “I think whenever you get the responsibility, you feel grateful and privileged, and I take extra effort to give something to my team. Whatever is possible, how I can contribute to the win, I think that gives you extra responsibility when you are in the leadership role.”

Defending champions RCB have won their last three matches against CSK. The local media in Bengaluru, as well as the fans, are hoping for a 4-0 result before the day ends today. Jitesh, however, said they are not thinking about these things.

“After coming here, I came to know about the 3-0 equation. As a player, as a unit, we always focus on one game at a time rather than thinking about the records. We are just trying to be present and plan what our strengths are and what are their weaknesses.”

The previous match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium saw SRH lose early wickets before going on to make 201. RCB comfortably chased it down in the 16th over. Today, the pitch is again expected to favour batsmen. When asked what he thought the par score would be today, Jitesh said, "There is no particular score; it depends on the day. That’s the beauty of powerplay, it might be good, and you might finish on 240, or you might end up at 180-190. You really can’t judge beforehand.”