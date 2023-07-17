Axed India star trying to emulate Suryakumar Yadav: 'I'm trying to make my game 360'

The Indian cricket team has always enjoyed the bragging rights when it comes to producing exceptional batting talents. While former players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar stand right at top of the pedestal, former India skipper Virat Kohli is not far behind. Suryakumar Yadav is another such talent, who has impressed cricket fraternity with his revolutionary batting in a short span. Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav in action at the Duleep Trophy(PTI)

Such has been his impact that promising talents have started drawing leaves from Suryakumar's book of batting, and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma is doing the same behind the scenes. Jitesh too wants to expand himself as a 360-degeree batter and for that he is carefully studying Suryakumar's batting all by watching his videos on YouTube.

"I am just trying to observe Suryakumar Yadav. Main unke jitna skilfull nahi hoon (I am not as skillful as him). But I am watching his videos on how he manipulates the field, how he plays those risk-free shots. I am just trying to learn from his batting. Everyone has a different skill set. I am just trying to explore my game and make it 360," he told The Indian Express.

Jitesh produced a strong show in the 2022 edition, where he accumulated 234 runs from 12 innings at a staggering strike-rate of 163.63. He then delivered an equally strong performance in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where his strike-rate spiked to 175.

This was not it as some of the knocks Jitesh played in the last edition of IPL helped him make a stronger case as a finisher. He accumulated 309 runs at a strike- rate of 156.06 while batting at number 5 or even lower in IPL 2023.

Despite the commanding display Jitesh was not considered for the West Indies tour. However, the Vidarbha and Punjab Kings player has been named in the squad flying to China for the Asian Games, which will be held in September-October, where he will hope for another outstanding outing to consolidate his spot in the national team.

