England announce squads for white-ball series against India, Joe Root, Ben Stokes to make ODI comeback

England Test captain Ben Stokes and former skipper Joe Root are set to play their first ODI match in over a year for England as they have been named in the squad that will face India in a three-match series from July 12 to 17. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced squads for the white-ball leg of India's tour of the country, which also consists of a three-match T20I series that will be played from July 7 to 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This will mark England's first series under new white-ball captain Jos Buttler after the retirement of Eoin Morgan. The two teams are currently playing the fifth Test of the series - which India lead 2-1 - that was postponed last year due to COVID-19 cases in the tourists' camp.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 Live

Root's last white-ball match for England was an ODI against Sri Lanka on July 4, 2021. Stokes, meanwhile, last played a white-ball game for England in an ODI against Pakistan on July 13, 2021. Stokes, who wasn't fully fit at the time, had acted as make-shift captain of the team after an outbreak of Covid-19 within the home camp forced much of the players to go into isolation. Both players haven't been named in the squad for the T20I series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ECB also said that spinner Adil Rashid will not be involved in the one-day series after he was given permission to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

ENGLAND T20 SQUAD: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON