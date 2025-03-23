Jofra Archer hammered into oblivion on IPL return, records league's worst figures as SRH batters dismantle RR pacer

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer scripted an unwanted record in the franchise's opening match of IPL 2025, as he became the most expensive bowler in a game in the tournament's history. Archer registered forgettable figures of 0/76 in four overs, going past Mohit Sharma, who conceded 73 without a wicket while representing Gujarat Titans in the last season. Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer in action (REUTERS)

The England pacer, known for his express pace and white-ball skills, found himself completely at the mercy of the SRH batters in Hyderabad.

From the outset, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan took the attack to Archer, hammering boundaries at will. Slower balls, yorkers, and hard-length deliveries – all of Archer's variations – proved ineffective on a belter of a wicket. Even when he executed a perfect wide yorker in his final over, Heinrich Klaasen managed to edge it for four, epitomizing the brutal punishment Archer faced on the day.

By the time his spell ended, Archer had been carted for eight fours and six sixes. His struggles weren’t just about poor execution, though; SRH’s relentless batting, led by Kishan’s blistering century (106*) and Head’s fearless approach, turned the first innings into a bowler’s nightmare.

Archer wasn't the only bowler punished in the afternoon match in Hyderabad, as SRH finished just one run short of equalling their own record for the highest total in IPL history, finishing at 286/6.

Here's the list of most expensive bowlers in IPL history:

0/76 - Jofra Archer (RR) vs SRH, Hyderabad, today*

0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023

1/68 - Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024

1/68 - Luke Wood (MI) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

Archer returning after 2 years

Jofra Archer didn't play in the 2024 season of the tournament and was bought by the Royals, marking his return to the franchise after an earlier stint between 2018-2020. He enjoyed impressive outings for the franchise in his first stint, picking 15, 11, and 20 wickets respectively in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons of the IPL.

RR fended off intense competition for Archer in the auction last November, securing his services for INR 12.50 crore.