e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Jofra Archer tests Covid-19 negative for a second time, clear to join teammates in Southampton

Jofra Archer tests Covid-19 negative for a second time, clear to join teammates in Southampton

Archer did not join the team’s training earlier after a member of his household fell ill.

cricket Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jofra Archer will be free to start training from Friday.
Jofra Archer will be free to start training from Friday.(Getty Images)
         

England pacer Jofra Archer was on Thursday cleared to join his teammates at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl ahead of the three-Test series against West Indies after he was tested Covid-19 negative for a second time. The 25-year-old Archer did not join the team’s training earlier after a member of his household fell ill. He had tested negative for Covid-19 the first time too but the decision to go through another test was a precautionary measure.

“Jofra Archer has tested negative for Covid-19. He will join the England camp at Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow with the rest of the group,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted on Thursday.

The ECB on Wednesday had said in a statement that the Sussex bowler will join England’s closed-door training camp on Thursday after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

“Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for Covid-19. He will have a second test on Wednesday, and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday,” the ECB statement had said.

Besides Archer, all other English cricketers vying for places in the squad for the upcoming Test series also returned negative for Covid-19. The ECB said on Wednesday that a total of 702 Covid-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23 with “several stakeholder groups” working at Southampton and Manchester with some being tested multiple times.

“We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative,” the ECB had said in a statement. “The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 Covid-19 tests were carried out between 3 June and 23 June with several stakeholder groups working at the bio-secure venues of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

“These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff.”

England are currently training ahead of their three-Test series against the West Indies, starting with the opening game on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third Test will be held at Emirates Old Trafford.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a ‘shaheed’ in parliament, gets hammered
Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a ‘shaheed’ in parliament, gets hammered
Delhi, Maharashtra among 5 states likely to get first lot of Covid-19 drug
Delhi, Maharashtra among 5 states likely to get first lot of Covid-19 drug
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Chhattisgarh to buy cow dung from farmers, 5-member team to decide rates
Chhattisgarh to buy cow dung from farmers, 5-member team to decide rates
Five times Sourav Ganguly gave it back to the opposition as India captain
Five times Sourav Ganguly gave it back to the opposition as India captain
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In