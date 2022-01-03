India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Johannesburg weather today: Rain likely to interrupt play in patches

As India chase history in Johannesburg, one thing that stand on their way will be rain. The opening Test at Centurion was a rain hit contest but the Indian pace battery produced a clinical display as India won the match comfortably by 113 runs.

The weather forecast for the second encounter too doesn't look promising as rain is likely to hinder the action on Day 1 in Johannesburg.

As per data available on weather.com, thunderstorms are likely to develop on Monday afternoon with 50 percent chances of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 14-26 degree Celsius.

IND vs SA Johannesburg weather forecast 2nd Test Day 1

In addition, the weather prediction for Day 2 and 4 also don't look good with scattered thunderstorms expected on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, riding on a brilliant ton by KL Rahul in the first innings and some brilliant bowling by Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

In Johannesburg the conditions is likely to remain the same and the team would hope for similar performance by the trio.

South Africa, on the other hand, face an uphill task of getting things back on level terms against Virat Kohli's India. The hosts, who are already trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, will miss the service of one of their most experienced candidates Quinton de Kock.

