Jonathan Trott, Younis Khan’s fingerprints all over Afghanistan’s rise as England defeat marks another historic chapter

Afghanistan’s remarkable eight-run victory over England in the Champions Trophy 2025 was not just a reminder of their rapidly rising stature, but also the impact of their coaching setup. Head coach Jonathan Trott has played a crucial role in transforming Afghanistan into a formidable force, and the arrival of mentor Younis Khan has further instilled belief in the Afghanistan players in Pakistan conditions. Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott, looks on during the team's practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium(AFP)

Trott took over as Afghanistan’s head coach in 2022, and his tenure has been marked by significant wins on the global stage. In his helm, Afghanistan defeated England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup, a campaign that saw them narrowly miss out on a semi-final berth.

Their consistency carried into the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they stunned Australia in Super 8s to reach the semi-finals. Now, in the Champions Trophy, Trott has once again masterminded an upset, proving that Afghanistan’s rise is no fluke.

Trott has instilled a belief in the Afghan players that they belong among cricket’s elite. His emphasis on game awareness and adaptability has seen Afghanistan adopt a fearless approach without being reckless.

“When I took over, there was a rawness to the side. A lot of it is to do with preparation and how they think about themselves and the work they do off the field, with which you give yourself the best chance on the field,” Trott said in the press conference following Afghanistan's win on Wednesday.

“The guys play a lot of cricket; they play a lot of franchise cricket, which is good because they're developing and playing with the world's best players and seeing how they perform. They bring that experience back to the Afghanistan side and throw it in the melting pot and we get nights like this.”

The mental resilience he has helped develop in the team was on full display when the Afghan bowlers delivered in the death overs, defying Joe Root's gritty century and a cameo from Jamie Overton to clinch a close win.

Younis Khan’s mentorship

While Trott’s influence has been evident, the addition of Younis Khan as a mentor has brought an extra layer of expertise to the Afghan setup. One of Pakistan’s greatest batters, Younis’ presence has had a crucial impact, especially on Afghanistan’s top-order batters.

Ibrahim Zadran, the hero of the England match, credited Younis for his approach. Having endured a difficult period due to injury, Zadran revealed that Younis advised him to capitalize on starts and push for bigger scores.

"He is sharing his experience with us, he has played a lot of cricket in Pakistan. I didn’t get runs in the first game. He has been there with Jonathan Trott for the last couple of years. He told me that you are playing well, you need to play a big innings,” Zadran revealed after the game.

“Whenever you cross 40, you have to go for 60-70 and then you are not going to miss. I was thinking about that and I brought it into this game.”

The young opener executed that advice to perfection, converting his century into a mammoth 177. His technique against England’s fast bowlers, particularly Jofra Archer, was immaculate.

As Afghanistan gear up for their next big challenge against Australia, the duo of Trott and Younis will once again be instrumental in shaping their approach. Trott has already stated that the focus has immediately shifted to the match against Australia.

"Since I've been coach, we've played against Australia three times and we've been in the game each of those games," Trott said.

“I'll tell the players to enjoy tonight. I'm going to make sure when they wake up tomorrow, they're ready for Australia immediately. The focus is on Australia. That's how the players are going to be and that's what I'll tell the fans.”