Jonny Bairstow messes up attempt at sledging Steve Smith during Ashes Test at Lord's, incident goes viral

Australia were in command at the end of Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, ending at 130/2 – leading by 221 in the second innings. England faced a disappointing collapse in the opening session of the day, adding only 47 runs while losing all of their remaining six wickets as they were bowled out on 325. England batter's shot selection remained one of the major talking points yet again, as they were criticised for their aggressive approach.

Jonny Bairstow (L) sledged Steve Smith as soon as the latter arrived at the crease on Day 3(Twitter)

The English players didn't bog down after the disappointing collapse, though, as it showed when their wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow refused to shy away from sledging one of Australia's key batters, Steve Smith. A centurion from the first innings, Smith had just arrived at the crease and Bairstow looked to disrupt the 34-year-old's concentration early; however, the sledge attempt went woefully wrong as Smith failed to understand the English keeper.

After leaving a delivery from James Anderson, Smith shuffled at the crease in his own unconventional manner and Bairstow, reaching close to the stump mic, said, "I reckon you’re the next on Strictly Australia". The sledge was in reference to the famous dance show 'Strictly Come Dancing', informally known just as ‘Strictly’ in the UK.

But the sledge didn't quite hit the mark because the show, in Australia, is called ‘Dancing with the Stars’. Justifiably, Smith couldn't pick it instantly, and so he asked Bairstow, “What's that?”

Bairstow, then replied, “Bit of dancing for you,” to which Smith cheekily said, “Wouldn’t have thought so.”

Interestingly, the bit of sledge came a day after Kevin Pietersen claimed the English players were being too friendly with the Australians.

“It’s all too easy and it’s all too nice. Are you telling me Ricky Ponting in 2005 is going to be talking to Geraint Jones? You think Michael Vaughan is going to be standing next to Justin Langer and saying ‘awesome mate, what a cool day …’?

“Are you joking? Are you absolutely joking? I just hope they’re in that dressing room now and the England coach is giving them the biggest hammering and saying ‘it’s not good enough, it’s absolutely not good enough!’," Pietersen had said.

