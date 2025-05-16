Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson to join Mumbai Indians as temporary replacements if they reach IPL playoffs: Report

With an unexpected break due to the military tension between India and Pakistan over, IPL franchises are doing their best to get back in the groove as the tournament is set to resume on May 17 with a few tweaks here and there. After Cricket South Africa made it clear that the players who are part of their World Test Championship final squad will return home by May 30 for preparations, Mumbai Indians sprang into action to make arrangements for temporary replacements. Should MI qualify for the IPL playoffs, they are reportedly in advanced discussions to secure English players Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson as temporary replacements. Jonny Bairstow in action for England.(AFP)

These potential signings address the anticipated unavailability of England batter Will Jacks and South Africa keeper-batter Ryan Rickelton due to their respective international commitments. Jacks, who has already rejoined the MI squad for their remaining group matches, will be unavailable for the playoffs because of England's ODI series against the West Indies, which coincides with the rescheduled knockout fixtures.

Bairstow, who went unsold in the auction and hasn't played for England since June 2024, is being considered as his replacement, pending a No-Objection Certificate, reported ESPNCricinfo. If the deal materialises, Bairstow would join MI after captaining Yorkshire in a County Championship match and would likely miss one Championship game and two T20 Blast matches. His IPL experience includes 50 appearances for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, where he has scored two centuries, averaging 34.54 with a strike rate of 144.45. Notably, Bairstow also provides a wicketkeeping option for MI, especially with Rickelton's expected departure. Jacks has been a key player for MI this season, contributing 195 runs and five wickets in 11 matches.

Rickelton, MI's second-highest run-scorer with 336 runs, along with his South African teammate Corbin Bosch, is also expected to leave before the playoffs due to a request from Cricket South Africa for their World Test Championship final squad members to return home by May 27. To fill this void, MI is eyeing Richard Gleeson, who made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings last year. The 37-year-old, currently on a white-ball contract with Warwickshire, would miss their initial two T20 Blast games if he joins MI.

Currently positioned fourth in the league table, MI has two remaining group-stage matches against Delhi Capitals on May 21 and Punjab Kings on May 26. After a slow start, they had secured six consecutive wins before their recent loss to Gujarat Titans, prior to the league's suspension.