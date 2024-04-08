Fielding GOAT Jonty Rhodes 'exhausted' as Ravi Bishnoi's one-handed blinder dismisses Kane Williamson

It takes something special to dismiss a batter of Kane Williamson's calibre. Lucknow Super Giants' Ravi Bishnoi did the same when former champions Gujarat Titans squared off against KL Rahul and Co. in match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Known for bamboozling premier batters with his spin wizardry, Bishnoi plucked an absolute stunner off his bowling to get rid of the former New Zealand skipper. Lucknow Super Giants' Ravi Bishnoi and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024(ANI )

Bishnoi was introduced into the attack by LSG skipper Rahul against Williamson, who was used as an Impact Player in GT's run chase of the 164-run target. The LSG spinner started his spell by bowling a dot to Williamson. Bishnoi then produced a stunning effort by flying to his right. Latching on the ball in thin air, the LSG spinner took a brilliant catch to extend Williamson's low-scoring run in the IPL 2024. Bishnoi became the talk of the town following his miraculous catch. Some fans were also convinced that the Indian youngster has picked the catch of the tournament.

LSG's fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes, was all praise for the spin wizard following the memorable dismissal. In a video shared by IPL on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rhodes revealed that Bishnoi has 'completely exhausted' him as the Indian bowler never missed a day of practice. “Someone like Ravi, he completely exhausts me and never misses a single day of practice. If we're at the ground, he will take catches every single day. So, he works hard on his bowling, not so hard on his batting. But when it comes to fielding, he is never sitting in the dug-out and never hiding in the dressing room,” Rhodes said.

‘The great thing about that catch was…’

Bishnoi bowled only two overs, but the star spinner picked up Williamson's crucial wicket. Bishnoi leaked only eight runs in 12 balls against the Gujarat Titans. Bishnoi's teammate Yash Thakur bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul as LSG defeated GT by 33 runs. “You can have some difficulties when you're bowling and you have to react like that. The great thing about that catch was that he went backwards and gave himself time. Often when you see the ball, go you across with hard hands. So seeing that reaction in less than a second was great,” the former South Africa cricketer added.