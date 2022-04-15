Watch: Video of Jonty Rhodes touching Sachin Tendulkar's feet after IPL game sends Twitter in frenzy

Virender Sehwag has done it before. As has Yuvraj Singh. Even Vinod Kambli has. All these have previously in jest touched Sachin Tendulkar’s feet in an act of admiration for the Master Blaster. And on Wednesday, it was South Africa superstar Jonty Rhodes who in an epic gesture bowed down to touch Tendulkar's feet after Punjab Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in Pune.

After the match got over, as the PBKS players were walking back to the dugout, and exchanging handshakes, Rhodes, who is the fielding and batting coach of the Punjab Kings, caught Tendulkar off guard and floored him he bowed down to touch Tendulkar's feet. Tendulkar, 48, pushed Rhodes aside, and then helped him get up and the two legends embraced each other with a hug. Rhodes’ act sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Rhodes, was part of the Mumbai Indians for several years, having joined the franchise as their fielding coach in 2009. He was part of the MI support staff until 2017 before joining PBKS in 2020. The gesture promises to put a smile on the faces of MI, who slumped to their fifth defeat of IPL 2022. They are struggling at the bottom of the points table, with no wins in the tournament.

MI lost their first match against Delhi Capitals by four wickets before Rajasthan Royals downed them by 23 runs. Then, against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit Sharma's team came up short losing the match by five wickets. Next, Royal Challengers Bangalore made it four defeats in a row for MI. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have won three out of their five matches and are currently fourth on the points table with six points.

