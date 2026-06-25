Jos Buttler can't stop praising Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after stunning redemption with record-shattering show

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to leave cricket fans and experts stunned, with his latest assault on Sri Lanka A prompting yet more praise from England white-ball captain Jos Buttler. The teenage sensation has become one of the most exciting talents in the game, regularly producing innings that defy his age while rewriting records at a remarkable pace.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 94 off just 29 deliveries against Sri Lanka A.(SLC)

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Having turned just 15 this year, Sooryavanshi's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. He earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I series in Ireland before being included for the England tour and the Asian Games. The youngster has already showcased his fearless approach in the IPL, taking on some of the world's best bowlers without hesitation and proving that reputation means little once he steps onto the field.

His latest masterclass came after being selected for India A, where he saved his most destructive performance for the final of the Team Tri-Series. Sooryavanshi hammered a stunning 94 off just 29 deliveries as India A crushed Sri Lanka A by 66 runs to lift the title on Sunday. The left-hander tore into the bowling attack from the outset, smashing 10 fours and eight sixes in a breathtaking display of power and timing. In the process, he raced to a record-breaking List A half-century in just 11 balls, helping India A post a daunting 377/9 before comfortably defending the total to secure the trophy.

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{{^usCountry}} Praising not only Sooryavanshi's batting but also his character, Buttler noted how the youngster quickly put a disappointing off-field episode behind him with a match-winning performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Praising not only Sooryavanshi's batting but also his character, Buttler noted how the youngster quickly put a disappointing off-field episode behind him with a match-winning performance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He was involved in a heated post-match clash after India A’s Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A. The 15-year-old exchanged a few words and briefly shoved a Sri Lankan player following reported sledging during the match. So the cricket authority stepped in quickly with warnings and disciplinary reviews following the incident, but he has instantly redeemed himself in the next game," Buttler said on “For the Love of Cricket” podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He was involved in a heated post-match clash after India A’s Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A. The 15-year-old exchanged a few words and briefly shoved a Sri Lankan player following reported sledging during the match. So the cricket authority stepped in quickly with warnings and disciplinary reviews following the incident, but he has instantly redeemed himself in the next game," Buttler said on “For the Love of Cricket” podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - ‘ICC has no say’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s separate facility strictly a UK law, to apply in Ireland too, rooms assigned “Never seen before”: Buttler on Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - ‘ICC has no say’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s separate facility strictly a UK law, to apply in Ireland too, rooms assigned “Never seen before”: Buttler on Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

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The former English skipper pointed to Sooryavanshi's remarkable record-breaking exploits, saying the youngster continues to achieve feats rarely seen in the game.

“In the next game, he hit an 11-ball 50 for India A, the fastest half-century in the history of List A 50-over cricket. So he’s at it again. It’s something we’ve never seen before, and he’s worrying how many records and things he keeps ticking off so quickly,” Buttler added.

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