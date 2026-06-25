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Jos Buttler can't stop praising Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after stunning redemption with record-shattering show

Having turned just 15 this year, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 08:52 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to leave cricket fans and experts stunned, with his latest assault on Sri Lanka A prompting yet more praise from England white-ball captain Jos Buttler. The teenage sensation has become one of the most exciting talents in the game, regularly producing innings that defy his age while rewriting records at a remarkable pace.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 94 off just 29 deliveries against Sri Lanka A.(SLC)

Having turned just 15 this year, Sooryavanshi's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. He earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I series in Ireland before being included for the England tour and the Asian Games. The youngster has already showcased his fearless approach in the IPL, taking on some of the world's best bowlers without hesitation and proving that reputation means little once he steps onto the field.

His latest masterclass came after being selected for India A, where he saved his most destructive performance for the final of the Team Tri-Series. Sooryavanshi hammered a stunning 94 off just 29 deliveries as India A crushed Sri Lanka A by 66 runs to lift the title on Sunday. The left-hander tore into the bowling attack from the outset, smashing 10 fours and eight sixes in a breathtaking display of power and timing. In the process, he raced to a record-breaking List A half-century in just 11 balls, helping India A post a daunting 377/9 before comfortably defending the total to secure the trophy.

The former English skipper pointed to Sooryavanshi's remarkable record-breaking exploits, saying the youngster continues to achieve feats rarely seen in the game.

“In the next game, he hit an 11-ball 50 for India A, the fastest half-century in the history of List A 50-over cricket. So he’s at it again. It’s something we’ve never seen before, and he’s worrying how many records and things he keeps ticking off so quickly,” Buttler added.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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