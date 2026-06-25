‘ICC has no say’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s separate facility strictly a UK law, to apply in Ireland too, rooms assigned

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation, is all set to make his India senior debut later this week when India takes the field against Ireland in the two-match series. Post the Ireland series, India are set to travel to the UK for the five-match three T20Is. Ahead of the series against Harry Brook's England, the British media reported that Sooryavanshi wouldn't be allowed in the Indian dressing room at all times and would be required to have his own changing room, due to existing UK guidelines. At first, it seemed that all this was being done under the existing ECB and ICC rulebooks. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. (SLC via PTI Photo) (PTI06_17_2026_000173B) (SLC)

However, Hindustan Times Digital has now learnt that Sooryavanshi requiring his own changing room is down to UK rules, and the ICC doesn't have any say in the matter, as the body doesn't have set rules for U-16 cricketers. The matter further falls outside their purview, as the series between India and England is not part of any ICC event but rather a bilateral engagement.

“The safeguarding regulations don't apply to a bilateral series. The India versus England series is not an ICC event, and there are no specific regulations around U16 cricketers,” a source privy to developments confirmed to HT Digital.

“This is clearly a UK law, and the ICC does not have any say in this matter,” the source further stated.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the same rules would apply in Ireland, and Sooryavanshi would be given his own changing room for the two T20Is in Belfast, scheduled for June 26 and 28.

“The Indian team have been given three separate rooms in the pavilion and safeguarding laws have been advised. We’ll check all obligations have been met, but BCCI will manage things in accordance with UK law, etc. Our procedures and policies are in line with best practice in the UK,” the Cricket Ireland spokesperson said.

Earlier, a Guardian report stated that under protocols set by the ICC (International Cricket Council) and the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), any player under 16 is required to use a separate facility. Due to this norm, Sooryavanshi will be provided with his own changing room at each of the five venues for the T20Is between India and England.

The report further stated that Sooryavanshi would be allowed to use the Indian dressing room during matches and team meetings, but at all other times, he would be required to use his own personal changing room, which would be assigned to him by the ECB.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won’t be allowed in India’s dressing room at all times in England, to get his own facility: Report Fanfare around the youngster The left-handed batter has already become a household name following his blitz in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals. The 2026 edition saw him smash 776 runs, which led to his selection for the T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games.

He then played for India A in the Tri-Nation Series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The league stage saw him having a below-par outing, but he reserved his best for the final against Sri Lanka A, where he smashed the fastest List-A fifty, getting the milestone off just 11 balls.

Sooryavanshi smashed 94 off 29 balls, with 10 fours and 8 sixes, and this knock was the main reason behind Tilak Varma-led India A lifting the title. The Tri-Series also saw the youngster facing brickbats for his behaviour in the group stage match against Sri Lanka, where he was seen shoving and pushing a Sri Lanka A player following a heated verbal exchange.

Speaking of Sooryvanshi, he will be accompanied by his parents in the UK after the BCCI decided to break protocol and allow the youngster to have his near and dear ones with him for the all-important tour.