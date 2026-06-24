Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won’t be allowed in India’s dressing room at all times in England, to get his own facility: Report

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to make history this Friday, with the teenager expected to make his much-awaited India debut in the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast. However, despite being part of the squad, the 15-year-old won’t always be allowed into the Indian dressing room during the England T20Is due to protocols put in place by the ICC (International Cricket Council) and the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board). Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to play for India on Friday (BCCI)

Under the regulations, any player under 16 must use a separate facility. As a result, Sooryavanshi will be provided with his own changing room at every venue. According to a report in The Guardian, he will only be allowed inside the team dressing room during matches and team meetings. At all other times, he will use the personal changing room assigned to him by the ECB. Sooryavanshi has travelled to the United Kingdom with his parents, who will help him acclimatise to the new environment.

“Sooryavanshi will be permitted in the India dressing room during the game and can attend team talks, with the restriction only applying when he is getting changed before and after each match,” the report stated.

“Such measures are standard practice in English sport, with Arsenal’s Max Dowman using a separate changing room to his teammates last season until he turned 16 in December but will be new to Sooryavanshi as they do not apply in India.”

Sooryavanshi's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. The record for the youngest cricketer to play for India is held by Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut against Pakistan in November 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. If Sooryavanshi plays on Friday, he will break that record at just 15 years and 91 days.

Both T20Is against Ireland will be played in Belfast on Friday and Sunday before India head to England for matches in Durham, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton. The ECB and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) are working closely to ensure each venue has a separate facility for Sooryavanshi.

What the ECB said “This is an ICC event, with their safeguarding procedures active as they have jurisdiction,” the ECB told the Guardian. “A safeguarding concern occurring during the event may (in some circumstances) be managed by the ICC. In addition to this, the ECB Safe Hands policy applies at all times.

“The Cricket Regulator is in contact with the Team Liaison Officer (TLO) for the Indian team to discuss requirements and expectations for the player while he is in the UK.

“Each County Safeguarding Officer for the relevant cricket venue is also working closely with the Team Liaison Officer to ensure venue protocols and arrangements (specifically changing room environments) are understood and adhered to. This is conducted via safeguarding risk assessments.