Star Australia pacer ruled out of remaining 2 India Tests in massive blow, piles further misery on Aussies' BGT campaign

It seems like Australia's India tour has gone from bad to worse as Pat Cummins and Co. have suffered another setback amid the ongoing four-match series against Rohit Sharma's men on Monday. Hours after Cricket Australia confirmed the departure of skipper Cummins from the Australian camp prior to the 3rd Test against India, the visitors have revealed that another star bowler is heading home amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed that star pacer Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the entire Test series between India and the Baggy Greens. The Australia coach has further revealed that Hazlewood will leave India to continue his rehabilitation at home. Pacer Hazlewood had missed the first two Test matches against India in Nagpur and Delhi with an Achilles niggle in his left leg.

ALSO READ: 'Impossible to beat Team India': Ramiz Raja slams Australia, drops huge statement after Rohit Sharma and Co. retain BGT

Hazlewood's injury setback had fast-tracked Scott Boland's return to the Test side as the fast bowler recorded his first away appearance in red-ball cricket for the Baggy Greens in Nagpur. Australia suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma's India in the 1st Test as the visitors missed the services of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, and Cameron Green. Australia were outplayed by India in the 2nd Test which paved the way for Rohit and Co. to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Australian team spokesperson has asserted that Hazlewood is unlikely to be available for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield. However, Australia coach McDonald has hinted at the inclusion of all-rounder Green for the 3rd Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. McDonald has claimed that Green is ‘100 percent’ fit for the series decider between India and Australia. McDonald also asserted that veteran pacer Starc is 'in line' to make his comeback to the Test side.

Starc had missed the first two Tests of the series due to a finger injury. Matthew Kuhnemann made his Test debut after pacer Starc was unavailable for the second encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Delhi. Australia will meet India in the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON