Josh Hazlewood to remain in team, Mahipal Lomror to be used as Impact Player: RCB’s predicted XI vs DC in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on bottom of the table Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 6. RCB will look for their second consecutive win after defeating LSG in an ill-tempered game in Lucknow on May 1. After playing six of their first eight games at home, this will be RCB’s second consecutive away game and the next three are away from Bangalore as well before they finish their campaign at home against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

RCB face DC in their upcoming IPL 2023 match.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RCB have won five and lost four of their nine games so far. They dominated MI in their opening game of the season. KKR handed them their first loss of the season as RCB were comfortably second best in Kolkata. LSG then beat RCB in a final ball thriller in Bangalore. RCB then beat DC in Bangalore before CSK defeated them in another thrilling finish at the Chinnaswamy. Royal Challengers Bangalore got back to winning ways as they beat the Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. RCB made it two wins in a row as they beat RR by 7 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Last time out, RCB beat LSG in a hotly contested game in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The away team produced a magnificent bowling and fielding performance as they defended 126 runs in an electric performance in Lucknow. Faf du Plessis' 44 off 40 and Virat Kohli's 31 off 30 had helped RCB post 126/9. A collective bowling performance then saw the bowlers bowl with discipline and pick up regular wickets to bundle LSG out for 108 and win by 18 runs.

RCB’s reliance on the top three is as evident as always. Du Plessis is the top run-scorer this season with 466 runs and has already scored five fifty plus scores this season. Kohli has scored 364 runs. Maxwell has chipped in with 262 runs in the nine games so far. None of the other batters in the team have scored even a hundred runs so far. Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror and Shahbaz Ahmed have all been poor this season. The top three have been in great form this season and RCB would be thankful for it as without them they would probably be one of the worst batting sides in the league.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Josh Hazlewood returned to the team against LSG and had an immediate impact with figures of 15/3 in three overs. Siraj has been magnificent so far this season and has picked up 15 wickets at an economy of seven this season. Harshal Patel and Wayne Parnell have picked up 11 and 6 wickets respectively. Karn Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak have also chipped in with 20 wickets between them so far.

Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak or Anuj Rawat could be used as the Impact player depending on whether RCB bat first or second.

RCB’s predicted XI vs DC:

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli.

Middle Order: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Impact Player: RCB will rely on Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak or Anuj Rawat for their Impact Player options.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON