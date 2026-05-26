Josh Inglis handed Australia captaincy after Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Pakistan ODIs with ankle injury

Josh Inglis will lead Australia in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan after Mitch Marsh was ruled out with an ankle injury sustained during the Indian Premier League, leaving the visitors without another senior leadership option for the white-ball assignment.

Josh Inglis will be leadng Australia in absence of Mitchell Marsh during the Pakistan series.

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Marsh has returned to Perth after missing Lucknow Super Giants’ final IPL match last week. Cricket Australia confirmed that the all-rounder has not yet been replaced in the ODI squad and will continue to be assessed before a decision is made on his availability for the subsequent Bangladesh tour.

Inglis gets captaincy after Marsh setback

“Marsh … will remain in Perth for further assessment and treatment until further notice,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said. (as quoted by cricket.com.au) “His availability for the white ball tour of Bangladesh will be determined in due course.”

The injury has forced Australia to turn to Josh Inglis, who will captain the national side for only the second time. His previous stint also came against Pakistan in November 2024, when Australia were without several first-choice players.

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{{^usCountry}} The Pakistan series has already been hit by Australia’s IPL-related absences. Pat Cummins, Australia’s regular ODI captain, and Travis Head, his deputy, are unavailable because of the IPL playoffs, which overlap with the matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will also miss both the Pakistan and Bangladesh tours, while Head is expected to join the squad in Bangladesh after the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pakistan series has already been hit by Australia’s IPL-related absences. Pat Cummins, Australia’s regular ODI captain, and Travis Head, his deputy, are unavailable because of the IPL playoffs, which overlap with the matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will also miss both the Pakistan and Bangladesh tours, while Head is expected to join the squad in Bangladesh after the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Marsh’s absence could also push teenager Ollie Peake closer to a possible international debut. Australia’s Pakistan ODI squad includes Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa, alongside Inglis and Peake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marsh’s absence could also push teenager Ollie Peake closer to a possible international debut. Australia’s Pakistan ODI squad includes Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa, alongside Inglis and Peake. {{/usCountry}}

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The series begins on May 30 at Rawalpindi Stadium before moving to Lahore for the second and third ODIs on June 2 and June 4.

Matt Short said Australia were preparing for another difficult spin challenge in Pakistan, after recent white-ball results against the hosts went against them.

“When we look back at the last T20 series we had here before the World Cup, those wickets were … some pretty tough spinning conditions,” Short said. “So not 100 per cent sure what they’re going to produce for us here. But if it’s anything like that, we are prepared.”

Pakistan swept Australia 3-0 in a T20I series earlier this year and also beat them in their previous ODI series in 2024-25, giving the upcoming three-match contest an added edge.

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“Pakistan have had it over us the last couple of series, so we’re certainly in the hunt for a series win,” Short said. “I know there’s been a lot of talk around a lot of test cricket coming up for Australia, but we really want to make sure we win these little white ball series here and there.”

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