Josh Inglis smashes joint-fastest century for Australia, goes past Glenn Maxwell in 1st T20I vs India

Four days after playing the ICC World Cup 2023 final against Australia, India resumed its rivalry with the Men from Down Under in the shortest format on Thursday. Fresh from featuring in Australia's World Cup-winning side against India, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis flexed his muscles in the 1st T20I of the five-match series. Batting at the No.3 position, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter played a breathtaking knock to help the visitors post a challenging total.

Australia's Josh Inglis celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as his teammate Marcus Stoinis (R) watches (AFP)

Teaming up with veteran Steve Smith, premier batter Inglis launched an attack on the Indian bowlers in the series opener at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Inglis smashed his first-ever half-century off 29 balls. In the next eighteen balls, the Australian batter completed his maiden century to script history in the shortest format of the game.

Maxwell's record is broken!

Inglis equalled the record for the quickest century in men's T20I by an Australian. The Aussie gloveman brought up his first T20I century for Australia in just 47 balls. Inglis is also the second-fastest in scoring a T20I century against India. The 28-year-old surpassed the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Evin Lewis and Rilee Rossouw to take the second spot in the elite list of fastest century-makers against India in the shortest format. Inglis is only behind David Miller, who smashed a brilliant century against India in 46 balls at Guwahati last year.

All you need to know about Josh Inglis

Born in Yorkshire, Inglis has played 13 T20Is and 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in 2022. He recorded his first-ever T20I appearance against the same opposition last year. Inglis was given a national contract by Cricket Australia (CA) a year ago.

Talking about the match, Inglis batted at a strike rate of 220 against Suryakumar’s Team India in the first T20I of the bilateral series at Visakhapatnam. The Aussie batter hit 11 fours and fired 8 sixes in his record-equalling knock against India. His 50-ball 110 powered Australia to a massive total of 208-3 in 20 overs. Inglis is the fifth Australian batter to score a T20I century. He has joined Maxwell (3), Aaron Finch (2), David Warner (1) and Shane Watson in the list of T20I centurions for Australia.

