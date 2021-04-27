‘Joy it’ll be bringing billions in these awful times’: Michael Vaughan explains why ‘IPL should carry on’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 should go on and cited that the tournament ‘brings joy to billions’ during such stressful times. His statement came a day after three Australian players pulled out of the cash-rich league due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in India.

Vaughan on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his thoughts and seemed mystified over the English and Australian players pulling out of the games in South Africa recently, while they were allowed to play in India.

“I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA, yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!!” Vaughan Tweeted.

ALSO READ | DC vs RCB LIVE

I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA,yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!! #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Tuesday assured a seamless return of the foreign players to their respective nations following the conclusion of the league. Board’s COO Hemang Amin communicated with the players through a letter and mentioned that the Indian cricket board is closely monitoring the situation and there is nothing to worry about. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

“We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes... We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about,” BCCI COO Hemang Amin said in a letter addressed to the players.

“The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes.

ALSO READ | 'They've travelled privately': Australia PM Scott Morrison says no special arrangement to bring back players from IPL

“Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound,” he added.

The fear of being locked out of their country drove the likes of Andrew Tye to take an early flight back to Australia. Also, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have exited their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's bio-bubble on Monday.

(With Agency Inputs)