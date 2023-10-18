'Just accept and apologise': 'Frustrated and angry' Warner isn't done by swearing at umpire, now wants ICC to...

A couple of days after his outburst at on-field umpire Joel Wilson for being given out LBW in World Cup 2023 match against South Africa, David Warner is still angry and annoyed. So much so that he wants the ICC and the broadcasters to put up the umpires' stats on the big screen so that there is more accountability. Warner's comments came after he was given out by umpire Joel Wilson in a World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The ball from Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka appeared to be drifting down the leg side but when the Australia opener challenged the on-field call, the ball-tracking technology showed it would have gone on to clip a part of the leg stump. That was enough for the on-field decision to stay.

Australia's David Warner walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) against Sri Lanka(AFP)

What followed was not a very pleasant sight. Warner was seen letting a loud cry as soon as he saw the ball clipping the stumps. And while walking back to the pavilion, he paused, turned back and appeared to have sworn at umpire Wilson. The fact that Warner hasn't quite been able to get a noteworthy score in this World Cup yet despite looking solid may have also played a part in his outburst.

The Australia batter's act was heavily criticised by former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who called for punishment from the ICC. While there has been no official word from the ICC yet, Warner has shown no signs of backing off.

‘I asked Joel why did he give me out?’: Warner

“Normally when something hits me on the leg on the outside, I know it’s pretty much going down leg. I asked Joel when I was out there … why did he give it out? He said the ball was swinging back,” he said on Wednesday. “From my perspective on the replay, it wasn’t. When you see on the replay how it unfolded, you get a little bit annoyed.”

The left-hander who has registered scores of 41, 13 and 11 in this World Cup so far, said, “Players’ stats go up on the board as you walk out to bat. When they announce the umpires, I’d love to see their stats come up on the board as well. The NRL does it. I think the NFL does it. It’s a great thing for the spectators to see as well. You definitely know which umpires are going to give those 50-50 ones when it hits the pad, and that’s where from my perspective it gets frustrating,” he said. “There’s no bias in anything. It’s just that you feel that as a player sometimes.”

The rub of the green hasn't gone Australia's way this World Cup. In their second match against South Africa, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis were given out when both of them appeared to be not out on live TV. Warner said the umpires need to own up and apologise when they make an error on the field.

‘There has to be accountability’: Warner on umpiring in World Cup 2023

“There has to be some accountability,” he said. “If you get a decision wrong, just accept it and apologise. Players aren’t going to bite your head off. Umpires aren’t going to bite your head off if you ask them the question. They’re generally pretty honest. You see it with the bunker in the NRL. You get absolute stinkers and some umpires don’t umpire the next game.”

The left-hander also cast doubts about the ball-tracking technology. "I've never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works, it's just for the TV. If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might (choose) not to refer or to refer."

Australia will next face Pakistan in an important match in Bengaluru on Friday.

