Warner swears at umpire in rare outburst, Doull asks ICC to take action after Australia beat Sri Lanka in World Cup 2023

After back-to-back defeats, Australia returned to winning ways in ICC World Cup 2023 by beating Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday but the rub of the green, at least in terms of umpiring decisions, are yet to go their way in this tournament. After Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis were left bemused when the third umpire overturned the on-field decision to give them marching orders in their last encounter against South Africa, it was David Warner who was left searching for answers at the Ekana Stadium against Sri Lanka. And unlike Smith and Stoinis, Warner didn't just walk away with a look of disbelief or a few soft words. The angry Australia opener didn't make any attempts to hide his anger. Warner turned back, and shouted swears at on-field umpire Joel Wilson while making his way back to the pavilion. David Warner was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka

It happened in the first ball off the third over of Australia's chase. Dilshan Madushanka cramped Warner with an in-dipper from over the wicket. Warner hopped on his crease before the ball hit his front pad. To the naked eye, it appeared that the ball might have carried on with the angle and missed the stumps but umpire Wilson thought otherwise and raised his finger much to the delight of the Sri Lankans. Warner, who was gesturing that the ball would slide down the leg side as soon as it hit his pads, went for the review without a second thought.

Ball-tracking showed the ball would have clipped the leg stump. The third umpire instructed Wilson to stay with his on-field decision of out as it was 'umpire's call'. Warner was left fuming. He first let a shout of anger as soon as ball-tracking showed it as the umpire's call and then turned back while walking to the pavilion and mouthed a few pleasantries at the on-field umpire.

Notably, Warner would have been not out if Wilson's on-field decision was a different one. That was perhaps the biggest reason for his frustration.

Interestingly, Wilson was the same umpire who gave both Smith and Stoinis not out in the previous match only to have his decision overturned by the third umpire after South Africa opted for DRS.

Simon Doull wants ICC to punish David Warner for swearing at umpire Wilson

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull was not at all happy with the way Warner reacted after being given out. Doull said Warner should get sanctioned by the ICC for swearing at the umpire. The renowned broadcaster also added that technology proved that Wilson had not made a wrong decision.

"David Warner will lose some match fee. If he doesn't then there's something wrong. The way he turned back and swore at Joel Wilson is... there's got to be some match fee gone there. This sort of stuff really bugs me. It's given out, it's clipping the stumps. The next time David Warner is fielding, he attempts a run-out and the ball just clips the stumps, the bail falls out, will he go to the batter and say 'sorry mate, come back? It's just clipping'. If the ball hits the stumps, it's out. Don't swear at the umpire. He is looking at it in real-time. When I looked at it live, I thought yeah close shout. The umpire is looking at it one time and making the decision. And in the end, his decision proved to be right. It wasn't a bad decision, it wasn't wrong," he said once Cricbuzz.

Zampa, Marsh star in Australia's win

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned figures of 4/47 while Mitchell Marsh 52) and Josh Inglis (58) hit fifties to help Australia down Sri Lanka by five wickets. Australia bundled out Sri Lanka for 209, a total they overhauled in 35.2 overs at a windswept Ekana Stadium.

Australia will next face Pakistan in an all-important fixture on October 20 in Bengaluru.

