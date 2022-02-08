‘Justin Langer PR machine has been at work’: Amidst backlash Australia great comes out in support of Pat Cummins

Ever since Justin Langer's resignation as Australia's head coach, Test captain Pat Cummins has been under constant attack from the former players. From Mitchell Johnson to Matthew Hayden, all former teammates of Langer, have pointed fingers at Cummins, claiming the captain to have played a key role in Langer's ouster.

Meanwhile, Australia legend Ian Chappell too joined the debate but he came out in support of captain Cummins. The former Australian cricketer instead targeted Langer's ex-teammates, calling them as his “PR machine”.

"It’s easy to lambast Cricket Australia, because they are not very good, and it was only to be expected, their reaction,” Chappell told the Wide World of Sports this week.

"What annoys me is two things; the fact Pat Cummins, who has probably been as honest as you can be in this sort of thing, that he’s copped a bit of a pasting… and the Justin Langer PR machine has been at work, and in a lot of cases that’s been believed."

Chappell further insisted that Cummins should have a say in deciding the next Australia coach.

"And within reason I think the captain has got to get the coach that he gets on with, and works well with," he said.

Langer, who took charge as Australia head coach after the infamous Sandpapergate scandal, and guided the team to impressive title triumphs at the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. He stepped down from his position last Saturday, alleging lack of support from senior players and support staff.

