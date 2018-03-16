Kagiso Rabada’s two-Test ban: ICC to hear South African cricketer’s appeal on March 19

Cricket South Africa has appointed advocate Daluxolo (Dali) Mpofu to lead Kagiso Rabada’s appeal against the code of conduct finding by the International Cricket Council during the recent Test match between South Africa and Australia in Port Elizabeth. The hearing will be on March 19 (Monday).

The young pacer was given a two-match ban for making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Steve Smith after dismissing the Australia captain in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Kagiso Rabada, named man of the match with figures of 11-150 as South Africa squared the four-match series at 1-1, was handed three demerit points, prompting an automatic two-match suspension for the accumulation of eight demerit points within a 24-month period. The third Test gets under way at Newlands, Cape Town on March 22.

Kagiso Rabada was the Man of the match in the second Test versus Australia at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth for a haul of 11 wickets in the match. (AFP)

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday revealed that the 22-year-old has challenged the sanction.

“Kagiso Rabada will be appealing his charge. The ICC have 48 hours to appoint a Judicial Commissioner and there after a hearing will be heard within a 7-day period.” said a CSA statement.

“We have appointed advocate Mpofu to handle Kagiso’s case,” said CSA acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe. “He is a highly experienced advocate who was appointed by the President to serve on the Judicial Service Commission last year.”