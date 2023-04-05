Kagiso Rabada returns but where is Liam Livingstone? Here's Punjab Kings likely XI vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

PBKS likely XI vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS) got off to a winning start in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs as per the DLS method. Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab will look to continue their strong start to the season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings likely XI vs Rajasthan Royals(IPL/File Photo)

Over the years, Punjab have had immense talent in their squad but have failed to deliver on the field. However, after a major revamp the PBKS hierarchy will now hope for notable performances on the field.

Punjab have finished on the sixth position in the points table since 2019 and they last made it to the playoffs in 2014, when they finished as runners-up. So they will be eager to finally enter the playoffs after a three-year hiatus.

PBKS had a good outing with the bat in the previous encounter against Kolkata. Bhanuka Rajapaksa slammed a half-century, while the skipper chipped in with 40.

The bowlers then did enough to restrict KKR below the required DLS score as rain brought an end to the game. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/19 in his 3 overs.

Sam Curran, the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, made a good contribution with the bat but had an underwhelming day with the ball going at over 12 runs an over.

Dhawan will once again hope for a similar show from his side.

There has been no official news on Liam Livingstone’s availability as the English all-rounder missed the season opener after not receiving his fitness clearance from the ECB. But as per reports, he is yet to arrive in India.

Kagiso Rabada will be available for selection after concluding national duty with the Proteas.

PBKS predicted XI vs RR

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh

Top and Middle Order: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan

All-Rounders: Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada

Impact player:

Rishi Dhawan was brought on in the second innings as the Impact player and might be used in the same capacity again.

