New Delhi [India], : Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif showered praise on stalwart Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, calling them "great white-ball cricketers". Kif was speaking in a video on his YouTube channel. Kaif lauds "great white-ball cricketers" Rohit, Virat; believes Team India require them in Champions Trophy 2025

Kaif also mentioned that Team India will need Rohit and Virat in the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli made his debut in the ODI format in 2008 against Sri Lanka. Following that he has scored a whopping 13906 runs from 295 50-over matches at a strike rate of 93.54. He also has an average of 58.18. Meanwhile, Rohit played his maiden ODI match in 2007 against Ireland. In 265 ODIs, the skipper scored 10866 runs at a strike rate of 92.43 and an average of 49.16.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Kaif said that both Rohit and Virat will not be playing for a long since they are in their late 30s. He added that the two experienced Indian batters will contribute a lot to the Men in Blue squad during the Champions Trophy 2025.

"You need Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit is 37 years old and Kohli is 36 years old. They are not going to play for a long time. Pray for them, back them. They are two great white ball players. They are not going to play for a long time. I believe that they will play well. They will contribute a lot to the upcoming Champions Trophy. If they play well, you will win the matches in Dubai. Rohit Sharma gives a fast start. Virat Kohli takes advantage of that start...," Kaif told on his official YouTube channel.

The freshest challenge awaiting for Team India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 fifty-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play all their matches in Dubai.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma , Shubman Gill , Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul , Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.