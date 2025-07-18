Kaif unmasks India's pattern, warns Gautam Gambhir not to hit panic button in Manchester: ‘Will they trust players?’

Mohammad Kaif has advised head coach Gautam Gambhir to avoid pressing the panic button after India’s defeat at Lord’s. Pointing to a growing tendency of frequent changes in the playing XI after every loss, Kaif emphasised the need for stability and urged the management to show faith in the current group of players. The Lord's defeat has put the Indian team under immense pressure as the visitors are currently trailing the series 1-2 with two matches left. Gautam Gambhir is under the scanner after India trail series 1-2.(AP)

Shubman Gill and Co. have put up a solid fight in the ongoing Test series but failed to hold their nerves in crucial junctures at Edgbaston and Lord's.

Kaif pointed out the Indian team's pattern of chopping and changing after any defeat; however, he feels they should not panic this time and stick with the same XI. He backed Karun Nair for another match.

"One thing I’ve noticed - when India loses, they panic. When they win, they stick with the same XI. After losing the first Test, they made 2-3 changes. But after winning in Birmingham, only Bumrah came in - no other changes. That’s been the pattern. Even after losing the third Test, I believe they should back the same team going into Manchester. Karun Nair has been getting starts - 30s and 40s - but not converting. Still, he deserves another opportunity. This is a test for both Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. After a close loss, will they panic and make changes? Or will they trust the players?" Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the former cricketer praised India’s overall performance in the ongoing Test series, noting they’ve controlled the majority of play across the last 15 days. He highlighted how the team has exceeded expectations, defying early predictions of a one-sided series defeat in England.

“India dominated for 12–13 out of the last 15 days. They played solid cricket — both with the bat and the ball. When this team landed in England, most people predicted a 0-4 or 1-4 defeat, but they’ve surprised everyone,” he added.

“Shubman Gill has led from the front - as captain and as a batsman”

Despite intense scrutiny following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s young Test squad arrived in England facing low expectations and significant pressure. However, the spirited performances the youthful team has delivered so far have earned praise from Kaif, who has been impressed by their resilience and competitiveness.

"Without Kohli, Rohit, Shami, and Ashwin, this young team stood up and delivered. They lost two close matches - Headingley was in India’s grasp, and so was the final Test while chasing 193. Shubman Gill has led from the front - as captain and as a batsman. There were doubts about his ability to perform in English conditions, but he answered with the bat. With a bit of luck, India could’ve won all three Tests," Kaif said.