'Kaifu, they play so impressively in IPL. Inka problem kya hai?': Shastri's no-nonsense question to Kaif during 5th T20I

Team India registered an emphatic 88-run victory over West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Sunday. The side – taking the field without a majority of its first-team stars like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja – posted a strong score of 188/7 in 20 overs before bowling the hosts out on 100 in Lauderhill, Florida. The spinners ruled the roost for India, taking all 10 wickets in the game as the Windies batting lineup imploded, bringing a poor end to an already disappointing series.

Barring the win in the second T20I, India registered largely one-sided victories in all of the remaining four games, as questions were raised on West Indies' poor outings with the bat. On Sunday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri and Mohammad Kaif also discussed the issues surrounding the West Indies in detail, and during the conversation, Shastri pointed out that the Windies stars perform impressively in the Indian Premier League, but can't convert those outings in international colours.

The former India coach further asks Kaif about his perspective on the same, given the latter has rubbed shoulders with a number of West Indies players in the league.

“Kaifu, you played IPL for so many years. They play in the IPL and they are so impressive. Toh inka problem kya hai? Vo West Indies ke liye kyun nahi khelte? Have you talked to them?” Shastri asked during his on-air stint on FanCode.

Kaif stated that league cricket gives the players a big opportunity to earn fame and money.

“The issue is that they get a lot of matches to play abroad. They can get fame and money, both. So that's the difference. I also think that their former cricketers weren't successful in convincing these players (to give time to the West Indies),” Kaif said.

“When Pollard was the captain, he did a great job. He made a brilliant team. They had Russell, Bravo, Simmons. Pollard convinced them to play for the Windies.”

West Indies are the only side to win two editions of the T20 World Cup; however, they were knocked out in the group stages in 2021, securing only one win in five games.

