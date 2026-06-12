Kane Williamson retires from international cricket with immediate effect, bows out as New Zealand’s highest run-getter

Kane Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 16-year career. Widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s greatest-ever cricketers, the 35-year-old leaves the game as the country's highest run-scorer across formats. Williamson amassed 19,346 international runs, including 48 centuries and six double hundreds, while earning admiration worldwide for his consistency, composure and leadership.

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson retires from international cricket.(Action Images via Reuters)

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His finest moment as captain came in 2021 when he guided New Zealand to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship, securing the nation's first major ICC world title. A modern-day batting great, Williamson's legacy extends beyond numbers, having set the benchmark for excellence and sportsmanship throughout his international career.

Before guiding New Zealand to World Test Championship glory in 2021, Williamson came agonisingly close to lifting the ODI World Cup in 2019. His side suffered one of the cruellest defeats in cricket history at the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final, losing to England after a Super Over, with the now-scrapped boundary-count rule deciding the outcome. Despite being named Player of the Tournament, Williamson cut a dejected figure after falling just short of the ultimate prize. Two years later, he led New Zealand to another global final at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Final, but the Black Caps were again denied, this time by Australia, adding another chapter to their white-ball heartbreaks on the biggest stage.

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{{^usCountry}} The premier batter was a key member of cricket’s celebrated ‘Fab Four’ of the past decade alongside Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root. Renowned for his consistency across formats, Williamson was the backbone of New Zealand’s batting line-up for much of his career, regularly delivering under pressure and setting the standard with his calm, dependable performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The premier batter was a key member of cricket’s celebrated ‘Fab Four’ of the past decade alongside Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root. Renowned for his consistency across formats, Williamson was the backbone of New Zealand’s batting line-up for much of his career, regularly delivering under pressure and setting the standard with his calm, dependable performances. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After bringing down the curtain on a stellar 16-year international career, Kane Williamson revealed that the decision had been on his mind for some time. The batting great said he leaves the game with a sense of satisfaction, knowing he gave everything he had whenever he wore the New Zealand jersey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After bringing down the curtain on a stellar 16-year international career, Kane Williamson revealed that the decision had been on his mind for some time. The batting great said he leaves the game with a sense of satisfaction, knowing he gave everything he had whenever he wore the New Zealand jersey. {{/usCountry}}

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“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand," Williamson said.

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Reflecting on his decision, the former NZ skipper said he was grateful to retire on his own terms and with no lingering regrets. The veteran batter voiced optimism about New Zealand cricket's future, highlighting the depth of talent in the current squad and reaffirming his deep emotional connection to a team he has proudly represented for more than a decade and a half.

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“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms. I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart," he added.

The 35-year-old made his Test debut against India in Ahmedabad in November 2010 and went on to feature in 110 Tests for New Zealand, scoring 9,515 runs at an average of 54.06. In ODIs, he played 175 matches and scored 7,256 runs at 48.69, including 15 centuries. Williamson also represented New Zealand in 93 T20Is, where he accumulated 2,575 runs. His record across all three formats reflects the consistency and class that defined his international career for more than a decade.

“Kane’s always put the team first”

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New Zealand coach Rob Walter described Williamson as one of the game's most influential figures, praising not only his extraordinary achievements with the bat but also the values he instilled within the Black Caps setup.

“Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person. Although it’s been short-lived, it’s been a real privilege to watch him go about his work and listen to his thoughts and views on the team and the game itself. His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it’s what he means to this BLACKCAPS team, as well as world cricket - that will be his legacy. His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA.

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“Kane’s always put the team first and although we’re disappointed to see him go, we’re happy to know he’s content and at peace with his decision. An incredible player, awesome teammate, a wonderful leader and a fantastic ambassador for our sport," Walter said.

With his retirement now official, Williamson will take no further part in New Zealand's ongoing Test series in England. The BLACKCAPS are expected to announce their replacement for the remainder of the tour soon.

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