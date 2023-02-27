Kane Williamson cements himself as New Zealand's all-time great, surpasses Ross Taylor to shatter two huge Test records

New Zealand's Kane Williamson scored his 26th Test during a pulsating Day 4 of the second Test against England and in the process became his country's all-time highest run scorer in the format. The former captain hit paceman James Anderson through midwicket for four with the fourth ball of the morning at Wellington's Basin Reserve on day four to pass his former teammate Ross Taylor's mark of 7,683 runs.

By the time Williamson was dismissed, he had scored 132 runs and reached a career tally of 7787 runs. Williamson surpassed Taylor's record in 20 fewer matches and 35 fewer innings. Williamson has also extended his lead at the top of the standings for most Test centuries by a New Zealand player. Taylor is the next best at 19. Additionally, Williamson's five double centuries, nine 150-plus scores and 59 50-plus scores are all the highest for New Zealand as well. The 32-year-old's Test batting average of 53.33 is the highest by a New Zealand player who has played a minimum of 20 matches.

ALSO READ | 'That's when you realise 'Umm… maybe I shouldn't give my advice'': Virat Kohli's tough transition from captain to player

Williamson has scored 3930 Test runs at home, which is the highest for anyone from New Zealand. His home Test average of 63.38 is also the highest for any New Zealand player with a minimum of 1000 Test runs and the fifth highest overall for any player with a minimum of 3000 career runs. Williamson later characteristically understated his achievement. "It's not something that I've sort of thought about a whole lot but it is an honour," he told reporters of the record.

"I look at that list and I've admired all of those players over the years, whether that's watching from afar growing up or playing alongside a number of them as well. It's not a focus point, but it's special to be amongst that company."

Taylor, who retired last year, was quick to congratulate him. "This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to test cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years," he said. "Here’s to many more."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON