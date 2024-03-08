Kane Williamson gets standing ovation on 100th Test but Josh Hazlewood cuts party short with superb delivery

It was a massive moment for the New Zealand cricket team as Kane Williamson and Tim Southee featured in the 100th Test match of their careers, and also walked out onto the pitch with their kids ahead of the first session. The Black Caps are currently hosting Australia in a two-match Test series, with the second fixture having begun on Friday in Christchurch. Josh Hazlewood spoiled Kane Williamson's party.

Both veterans walked out, carrying their children. Meanwhile, Williamson received a standing ovation by the Hagley Oval crowd but failed to live up to the expectations. The batter was dismissed cheaply, registering only 17 off 37 balls. Receiving a full delivery by Josh Hazlewood, in the middle, Williamson played down the wrong line to get hit on the pads and the umpire gave him LBW.

The no. 3 batter reviewed the decision, but UltraEdge confirmed there was no bat involved and Ball Tracking showed three reds with the home side reeling at 84/5.

Hazlewood was in fiery form, as he removed Tom Latham (38), Williamson, Rachin Ravindra (4), Daryl Mitchell (4) and Matt Henry (29) as New Zealand were bowled out for 162. Mitchell Starc was also in good form and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Southee showed some good batting form in his 100th Test. He and Henry added 56 runs for the ninth wicket, which was also the highest partnership of the innings.

Having made his Test debut in November 2010, Williamson has registered 8692 runs in 100 matches in the format, with a high score of 251. During his glittering Test career, he has bagged 32 tons, six double hundreds and 33 fifties. He is New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in Tests, and also captained them to victory in the 2021 WTC final.

Meanwhile, Southee made his Test debut in March 2008, and the pacer has taken 378 wickets in 100 Test matches, packed with 15 five-wicket hauls and 10-wicket haul.