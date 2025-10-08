Kane Williamson reflects on future after cricket, what it would take to follow Kohli: ‘Might be time to move on when…’

The year just gone by has seen a generational shift as a certain vintage of international cricketers step away from the sport to make way for the new wave of stars. This has been evident the msot in Indian cricket, where superstars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin have hung up their boots, but also in places like New Zealand, which has bid goodbye to names like Ross Taylor and Tim Southee. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson form half of the fabled 'Big 4' in Test cricket.(Getty Images)

This means that a player such as Kane Williamson, who was part of the same U-19 cohort as Kohli and Southee, and now has been a consistent international for 15 years, has undoubtedly considered his own future at the age of 35. Although that seems to be a fair way away with Williamson still producing quality runs for his team, it is only a question that will grow louder as he enters his late 30s.

Making an appearance at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai earlier this week, Williamson was posed exactly this question, particularly in the context of his fellow stars slowly stepping away from the sport to prioritise their families.

"Life is like that – you make decisions based on your priorities, and others also make choices that can impact your career,” explained the Kiwi star.

‘When that’s no longer the case, I'll move on…'

However, Williamson still saw the bright side of it, calling it a privilege that he has been around in the sport for so long that he can even be seen as an elder statesman in his own team.

“These situations will always arise, and being part of those conversations, even if sometimes frustrating, shows you've been involved in the game for a significant time, which is a privilege,” said the all-time great Kiwi batter.

Speaking in more concrete terms, Williamson explained that he will continue to be available for New Zealand as long as he can keep up his production, and that talks of stepping away will only be treated seriously when that stops happening. He also mentioned that this would be a decision he would accept readily rather than fight against, given he knows what he has waiting for him afterwards.

"For me, it's always about wanting to be in a position to make a difference and help the team progress as a group. When that's no longer the case, it might be time to move on, and that's okay,” said Williamson.

“While I have the desire to keep improving and represent New Zealand, it's not about playing every game; decisions require balancing life priorities,” he went on to explain, which might hint at a change in track that sees him focus on international games or even just Test cricket. “Being a dad and husband while continuing to pursue cricket after so many years is a challenging but rewarding balance.’