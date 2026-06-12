Kane Williamson retires as New Zealand greatest batter, closing the book on a golden era: Records that define his legacy

Kane Williamson's retirement marks the end of a defining chapter in New Zealand cricket. Widely regarded as the country's greatest all-format batter, Williamson was the cornerstone of the Black Caps for more than a decade, leading by example with both bat and captaincy. Under his leadership, New Zealand established itself as a consistent force in ICC tournaments, reaching multiple global finals and claiming the inaugural World Test Championship title in 2021. Calm under pressure and relentlessly consistent, Williamson played a central role in one of the most successful periods in New Zealand cricket history.

Major records and milestones of Kane Williamson:

Kane Williamson retired from international cricket.(AP Image)

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- The only New Zealand batter to score centuries in four consecutive Test matches.

- In 2016, he became the youngest player and the quickest in terms of innings to register Test hundreds against every major Test-playing nation.

- Finished his international career with 217 catches across formats, the fourth-highest tally by a New Zealand player.

- Retired as New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket with 19,346 runs.

- Captained New Zealand to the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 title in 2021, adding a major ICC trophy to the country's honours list.

Kane Williamson – New Zealand men's cricket records

- New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket with 19,346 runs.

- Most international centuries by a New Zealand player (48).

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{{^usCountry}} - Most double-centuries by a New Zealand batter in international cricket (6). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Most double-centuries by a New Zealand batter in international cricket (6). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} - Highest run-scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket with 9,515 runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Highest run-scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket with 9,515 runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - Most Test hundreds for New Zealand (33). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Most Test hundreds for New Zealand (33). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - Highest Test batting average by a New Zealand player with a minimum of 20 matches (54.06). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Highest Test batting average by a New Zealand player with a minimum of 20 matches (54.06). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - Joint-most Test wins by a New Zealand player (47), alongside Tom Latham and Tim Southee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Joint-most Test wins by a New Zealand player (47), alongside Tom Latham and Tim Southee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - People’s champion Kane Williamson showed nice men can finish first; his retirement leaves a void far beyond NZ cricket More records and accolades of Kane Williamson {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - People’s champion Kane Williamson showed nice men can finish first; his retirement leaves a void far beyond NZ cricket More records and accolades of Kane Williamson {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament {{/usCountry}}

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- 2019 ICC Test Player of the Year

- 2018 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

- Sir Richard Hadlee Medal - 2015-16, 2016-17, 2019 and 2020

His international journey began with his Test debut against India in Ahmedabad in November 2010. Over the next 16 years, he established himself as one of New Zealand's finest batters, scoring 9,515 runs in 110 Tests at an average of 54.06. In ODI cricket, he amassed 7,256 runs from 175 appearances, including 15 centuries, while his 93 T20I outings yielded 2,575 runs. Few players matched his ability to deliver consistently across formats, a trait that remained a hallmark of his career from start to finish.

Williamson's tenure as captain coincided with one of the most successful periods in New Zealand cricket. He led the side in 40 Tests, winning 22 of them, the second-highest tally for a New Zealand captain behind Stephen Fleming. In ODIs, he captained the team 91 times for 46 wins, while his 39 victories from 75 T20Is are the most by any New Zealand captain. New Zealand were regular contenders at major ICC events under his leadership, reaching the semi-finals of the 2016 and 2022 T20 World Cups, the finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup, and the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The crowning moment came in 2021 when Williamson led the Black Caps to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship final.

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