Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand in T20I series against Bangladesh

Wellington [New Zealand], December 17 (ANI): After more than a year since Kane Williamson took part in a 20-over game, he is set to lead New Zealand's T20I squad against Bangladesh in the upcoming series. HT Image

Williamson played his last T20I match against India in 2022. After making his debut in the 20-over format in 2011, the 33-year-old appeared in 85 T20I innings and scored 2464 runs.

On the other hand, Kiwi opener Devon Conway was rested in the upcoming 20-over series against Bangladesh. Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Henry Shipley were not included in the T20I squad due to injury problems. Meanwhile, star pacer Trent Boult made himself unavailable for the selection.

Pacer James Neesham who missed New Zealand's previous T20I series against England, made his place in the squad. On the other hand, 25-year-old Ben Sears has also been included.

"It's great to be able to finish off a busy year that started on the road by having the group together in New Zealand. We've played T20 cricket in a wide variety of conditions this year and it's been great to see a broad range of players making contributions," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"While we're advanced in our planning, as we saw with the one-day World Cup squad this year with the likes of Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra - there is certainly still time for players to come into that mix," Stead added.

The first T20I match of the T20I series will be played in Napier on December 27. The second 20-over game between New Zealand and Bangladesh will take place in Tauranga on December 29, while the third will be on December 31.

New Zealand's T20I squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. (ANI)