e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Kaneria requests PCB to lift life ban, wants to play domestic cricket

Kaneria requests PCB to lift life ban, wants to play domestic cricket

In a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani, the 39-year-old’s legal firm requested him to revoke the ban which will give Kaneria a chance to earn his living through the game.

cricket Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
File photo of banned Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria.
File photo of banned Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria.(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has appealed to the cricket board to lift the life ban imposed on him in 2013 after he was found guilty of spot-fixing. Kaneria, Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, is desperate to return to the cricketing fold and is even keen on playing domestic cricket.

In a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani, the 39-year-old’s legal firm requested him to revoke the ban which will give Kaneria a chance to earn his living through the game.

The PCB had slapped the punishment on Kaneria after he lost an appeal on the life ban imposed on him by the English and Wales Cricket Board in 2012.

On many occasions, Kaneria has argued that if past offenders like Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt can be allowed to play after serving their bans, it is unfair to deny him the chance to earn his livelihood “from the only skill he has honed”.

Kaneria, who was found guilty of spot-fixing alongside Mervyn Westfield while playing for English county Essex against Durham in 2009, has been pleading for the PCB’s help for a long time.

Kaneria, only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79.

However, he only played 18 ODIs between 2000 and 2010.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
Live: Amit Shah okays BJP’s demand to waive off 50% charges on Covid-19 tests
Live: Amit Shah okays BJP’s demand to waive off 50% charges on Covid-19 tests
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
‘Need to revive economy, mitigate consequences on talent abroad’: EAM
‘Need to revive economy, mitigate consequences on talent abroad’: EAM
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
‘India-Nepal ties are unbreakable, beyond ordinary’: Rajnath Singh
‘India-Nepal ties are unbreakable, beyond ordinary’: Rajnath Singh
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In