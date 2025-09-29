Kapil Dev fumes after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup theatrics overshadow quality of cricket: ‘Stick to sports’

Kapil Dev wasn't impressed with the theatrical India vs Pakistan controversies at the 2025 Asia Cup. The arch-rivals faced each other thrice in the tournament, with India winning the group stage and Super Four fixtures. Then in the final, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. reigned victorious yet again, but the drama didn't just end there. It continued into the post-match presentation, where the Indian team had to celebrate without the trophy. Kapil Dev weighed in on the India vs Pakistan controversies during the 2025 Asia Cup.(Getty)

The Indian team decided not to receive the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, also the PCB boss. Reportedly, it was decided that Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni would do the honours. But after Pakistan collected their medals, Simon Doull announced that India would not collect the trophy. Meanwhile, Naqvi, who was present on the stage, left the venue.

Kapil Dev drops his verdict

Speaking to India Today, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain weighed in on the controversies and urged players to 'stick to sports'.

"I just want to say — your responsibility, and responsibility for the entire media also we should look into the sports side rather than looking into the politics side. Yes, media has the responsibility to bring everything on the table, but as a sportsman, I would like to see that we should stick to sports. It will be much better," he said.

The group stage and Super Four fixtures also saw controversies as the Indian team didn't shake hands with the Pakistani players after both matches. Meanwhile, Suryakumar also avoided handshakes with Salman Agha during toss. It was further heightened by Sahibzada Farhan's controversial 'gun' celebration during the Super Four fixture and Haris Rauf's bizarre gestures towards Indian fans.

Meanwhile after the final, Suryakumar Yadav also broke his silence on India's decision to snub Naqvi. He claimed that the decision was made on the ground by the players.