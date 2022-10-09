Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Don't play in IPL if you...': Kapil Dev gives blunt advice to players ahead of T20 World Cup

'Don't play in IPL if you...': Kapil Dev gives blunt advice to players ahead of T20 World Cup

cricket
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Addressing an audience, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev shared his views on how demanding competitive cricket has become in the modern era.

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev speaks during the felicitation ceremony at Taj Palace, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has advised players to avoid featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the cash-rich tournament is impacting their overall mental and physical health. One of the finest all-rounders in the history of the game, former Indian skipper Kapil never shies away from speaking his mind.

Sharing his views on how demanding competitive cricket has become in the modern era, the legendary all-rounder opined that players should focus on playing the sport with passion. Addressing an audience during a felicitation ceremony at Taj Palace, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain observed that players can never feel under the pump if they are enjoying the game.

"I hear a lot of times on TV that there's a lot of pressure on players to play in the IPL. Then I only say one thing, don't play. If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can't understand these American terms, like depression. I'm a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can't be any pressure while enjoying the game," Kapil said.

Regarded as domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza, the IPL has been a launchpad for emerging talents since its inception in 2008. From pace ace Jasprit Bumrah to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, some of the finest players have become household names following their blockbuster success in the IPL.

Kapil's remarks have come at a time when a host of international players have admitted that playing all formats is becoming unsustainable for them amid these testing times. Earlier, the celebrated cricketer had delivered his verdict about the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate after Deepti Sharma's run-out Charlotte Dean sparked a massive controversy in English media. "In a situation like this, I feel instead of intense debates every time - there should be a simple rule. Deprive the batsmen of their run. It should be deemed a short run. It's a better solution in my mind," Kapil had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
kapil dev t20 world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP