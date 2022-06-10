'We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after 1 year...': Kapil gives verdict on Umran's India call-up

Speed demon Umran Malik emerged as a future star following a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The tearaway quick from Jammu & Kashmir made headlines, thanks to his raw pace that helped him touch the 150 kph mark on a constant basis. He finished the 10-team competition with 22 plucks and even clocked 156.9 kph (97.5 mph), the second-fastest delivery of the tournament. (Also Read | 'That flat six over long off was simply incredible and amazing': Gavaskar picks 2 big positives for India despite loss)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His thunderbolts won rave reviews from international cricketers and Umran was ultimately issued a maiden call-up for the ongoing T20I series versus South Africa. The 22-year-old Umran is yet to make his national debut and legendary Kapil Dev believes the paceman needs to be given two to three years at the highest level. The former India captain lauded Umran's pace but underlined how he needs to work on his economy rate.

"I am very happy with his selection. But it's too early... you have to give him at least two-three years at this level. We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after 1 year… but there's no lack of talent. I want Umran to keep himself in a good environment and continue the hard work at the same pace. By seeing his ability, I don't think he lacks anything. He needs to develop a great mindset moving forward, and also needs to consult good bowlers and see footage of their bowling," Kapil Dev said on Uncut YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He bowls fast and takes wicket as well. We have seen players who can bowl fast but can't pick up wickets. This young guy has done both. Maybe that's why he got a call-up so early. The IPL has opened the door to national team for many players. But we have to give them two-three years at the international level."

"If you are bowling 150-plus, economy of 9 isn't a good thing. It should be around 6 to 7. He (Umran) has to improve upon this... try out yorkers and understand the mindset of the batter. But all these things develop with time. He will improve as he bowls against quality batters and hopefully his economy comes down," added the India great.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umran remains the man of the moment but head coach Rahul Dravid has hinted that the pace sensation might have to wait for his first game in India colours.

"We just have to see how much playing time we will be able to give him. We have a big squad, not possible to have everyone in the playing XI," Dravid said on Tuesday ahead of the T20I series opener against South Africa.

Dravid also heaped praise on Umran's speed and said he wants to see him play Test cricket as well. "He is exciting, certainly bowls quick and has pace. Another exciting thing in the IPL for me was to see the Indian players bowl really fast. The more he plays the better he gets. Very happy to have him in the mix. As a coach, I would love to see it translate to the longer format of the game."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON