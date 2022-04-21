'Pace not that important': Kapil Dev passes strong verdict on SRH quick Umran Malik's meteoric rise in IPL 2022

Umran Malik's lightening quick pace has left the IPL buzzing. Umran, the Jammu & Kashmir pacer who is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 has made heads turn and left everyone impressed – from teammates to oppositions to former cricketers and India legends. Ravi Shastri has already earmarked him as one the future India players to look forward to, while Sunil Gavaskar believes Umran, in the time to come, will become an unplayable bowler for India. (Also Read: 'He is going to become an unplayable bowler' - Gavaskar predicts 22-year-old 'tremendous' pacer will 'play for India')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After garnering praises from the whose who of Indian cricket, the legendary Kapil Dev, India's greatest cricketer and fast bowler of all time, has shared his thoughts on Umran and his tremendous rise in the IPL 2022. Impressed with Umran's pace, Kapil reckons that while it is very heartening to see more fast bowlers coming through the ranks who can bowl at great speed, accuracy and disciplined are two equally important traits for a fast bowler.

"Pace is not that important. Bowling consistently with good pace is more important. Doing it in one match is OK but doing it regularly over a period of 15-20 matches is more important. It's a great achievement. India didn't have pace bowlers earlier but we are now competing with the world thanks to the IPL," Kapil reporters in city after Karnavati University, a private university in Gandhinagar, announced the former India captain as its brand ambassador.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil spoke about the emergence of new players in the IPL. Like each year, this year has seen another crop of youngsters in the likes of Ayush Badoni, Tilak Verma, Vaibhav Arora and of course Umran. Kapil feels the IPL has come a long way since its inception, and the way it has developed over the years, it is no surprise that more up and coming youngsters are making a mark in every season of the Indian Premier League.

"The Indian cricket board has placed a lot of importance on the infrastructure. This has been hugely beneficial to the young cricketers. The board has given facilities to players," added Kapil.