Kapil in 1983, Axar in 2026: How a peerless catch flips the emotional script

Kolkata: History has a curious way of compressing entire events into a single enduring image, a defining moment that seems to hang in the air longer than the ball itself. Until that six in 2011, that image will forever be of Kapil Dev running backward, looking over his shoulders with his eyes peeled to a towering pull by Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final. Lord’s then, Wankhede now, it’s confounding how cricket keeps circling back to similar moments seeking similar highs. India's Axar Patel takes a catch to dismiss England's captain Harry Brook during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (AFP)

Axar Patel would at least hope so. Between India and the chance to set up the stage for a rare T20 World Cup double on a hot, humid Mumbai evening stood Harry Brook. Jasprit Bumrah was the usual suspect, bowling a slower delivery first ball that lured Brook into throwing his bat at it. Speared high into the sky, the ball was swirling away, but not far enough from Axar who ran back from point almost 15 metres, watching the ball drop over his shoulder before finally taking a catch that immediately jogged memories of 1983.

Video clips of that final can be tricky because the first camera angle misses the actual catch. Before a second angle from the camera on the square boundary captures Dev’s brilliance frame by frame. As the ball melts into the background of spectators, the camera pans on a tall, lithe figure sprinting across the ground from mid-on, his eyes fixed on the ball. This was 1983, when star batters largely considered fielding a chore. But Dev was an exception. Head turned over his right shoulder, the ball still getting away, Dev held on to it with two hands in a dazzling convergence of athleticism and belief. Lord’s roared that day, but not like Wankhede on Thursday.

The eruption at Wankhede felt less like celebration and more like recognition. Planted deep inside that jubilation was a feeling that we have seen this script before. Had that ball cleared Dev, West Indies would likely have cruised to a third consecutive title. Instead, that catch removed the game’s biggest threat and shifted belief irreversibly.

Axar’s effort carried that same sense of peerless intensity. It was not merely athletic; it was transformational and too brilliant, as Bob Houghton would later say about a similar catch by Martin Crowe that dismissed him on 142 and helped New Zealand escape with a three-run win in their 1987 World Cup opener at Hyderabad.

If that catch in 1983 represents the birth of belief, the one taken by Travis Head in the 2023 ODI World Cup final represents its cruelest interruption.

Running back from cover, when Head dived forward to catch Rohit Sharma, it felt like the turning point and a dagger to the heart. Rohit had been India’s tone-setter throughout that World Cup, blasting bowlers in the powerplay and giving the team an early platform. The catch halted that rhythm. Which is why Axar’s catch resonates so strongly, because it has essentially flipped the emotional script. This time the defining fielding moment belongs to India. Is it a sign of something greater to come?

India’s transformation in white-ball cricket has often been attributed to batting depth and bowling variety. But over the past decade, fielding has quietly become an equally decisive factor. Players like Axar represent that evolution. He doesn’t have the athleticism of Ravindra Jadeja, yet he embodies the modern Indian cricketer—agile, alert, and capable of producing a match-turning moment out of nothing. And Axar produced two of those.

Not surprisingly, he has a favourite. “Taking a catch like that (of Brook) is one of the most difficult things to do,” Axar told Parthiv Patel after the match. “Your vision on the ball is a little shaky. If you look at the replay of the catch, I took a small pause right before taking the catch. That’s how I caught it.”

“The second catch (a relay with Shivam Dube at deep cover boundary, off the dangerous Will Jacks) was important too, because breaking the partnership was very important. I initially thought I wouldn’t get there, but then realised I could reach. When I took that catch, I noticed from the corner of my eye that I was running towards the boundary ropes. It was a fraction-of-a-second decision,” he said.

Some catches transcend the moment when they are taken. They travel through time and eras, stitching together generations of cricket lovers with a singular image of excellence, a feat that feels preternatural yet exceptionally human.

India has witnessed many such feats of bullet-arm brilliance and gravity-defying catches. But this hits differently because of the stage and the consequence. That catch in 1983 declared that India’s day had finally arrived. Axar’s catch of Brook carries the same whisper, albeit in a backdrop where India now make their own destiny.