Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi shatters massive record, becomes 1st player to slam 400 in Cooch Behar Trophy final

Karnataka youngster Prakhar Chaturvedi has entered his name into history books during the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy against Mumbai. Opening the 1st innings for Karnataka at the KSCA Navule Stadium, opener Chaturvedi fired his side to a gigantic total against Mumbai. Chaturvedi remained unbeaten in the 1st innings on an individual score of 400 to shatter a massive record in the final of the U-19 tournament. Chaturvedi played a marathon knock of 404 off 638 balls(BCCI)

Chaturvedi added 109 runs with opener Karthik S U for the first wicket. Chaturvedi's partner-in-crime score chipped in with a gritty 50 off 67 balls. Joining forces with No.3 batter Harshil Dharmani, the Karnataka opener laid the foundation for a massive total against Mumbai in the 1st innings. While Dharmani scored 169 off 228 balls, Chaturvedi played a marathon knock of 404 off 638 balls to raise his stocks in the domestic arena.

Chaturvedi becomes 1st player to score 400 in Cooch Behar Trophy final

Chaturvedi stitched a stellar 290-run partnership off 411 balls with Dharmani. Chaturvedi added 70 runs in his 152-run stand with Karthikeya KP in the final. Prakar also enjoyed a 41-stand with Rahul Dravid's son - Samit Dravid, who recently made headlines during the domestic tournament. Premier batter Chaturvedi is the first player to score 400 in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy. Karnataka opener Chaturvedi tormented the Mumbai bowlers as he smashed 46 fours in his entertaining knock.

Chaturvedi smoked three maximums in his record-breaking knock in the Cooch Behar Trophy final. Led by Dheeraj Gowda, the Chaturvedi-starrer side played 223 overs in the final of the U-19 tournament against Mumbai. Chaturvedi's record-setting knock paved the way for Karnataka to post 890/8 in 223 overs against Mumbai.

For Mumbai, Prem Devkar picked up three wickets and leaked 136 runs in 30 overs. Akash Pawar (1), Manan Bhatt (2), and Nutan (2) shared eight wickets with Devkar in the one-sided final of the tournament. Riding on Ayush Mhatre's 145-run knock, Mumbai posted 380 in its first essay in 113 overs.