Watch: Samit Dravid, son of legendary batter Rahul, draws attention with fiery fast bowling display in Cooch Behar final

Rahul Dravid, the current Indian head coach, was regarded as one of the greatest batters in the game's history. His batting credentials earned the moniker 'The Wall' for his impregnable defence and match-winning performances. With an illustrious career spanning 164 Tests and 344 ODIs, Dravid is celebrated as one of the finest batters globally. Since his retirement in 2012, he made multiple stints as a broadcaster before turning to coaching, helping the India U19 team secure the World Cup title in 2018. In November 2021, Dravid took the helm of the senior team. Samit Dravid in action during the Cooch Behar Trophy final(X)

While Dravid continues to shape the future of Indian cricket from the coaching sidelines, his son, Samit Dravid, is making waves in the U19 Cooch Behar Trophy for Karnataka. Earlier this week, the 18-year-old all-rounder showcased his fast bowling skills during the final against Mumbai. A fan on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) posted a video of Samit's bowling action.

Samit, the first-change bowler for Karnataka, bowled 19 overs and picked two wickets, dismissing a dangerous-looking Ayush Sachin Vartak on 73 before castling wicketkeeper-batter Prateek Yadav on 30. Mumbai were bowled out for 380 in the first innings, and the attention now turns to Karnataka's batting innings as Samit, listed at no.6 in the batting order, will be eager to show his batting credentials.

Earlier this week, Rahul Dravid, during an interview on JioCinema ahead of India's first T20I against Afghanistan, spoke about working with Samit. When asked whether Dravid senior also coaches Samit, the India head coach stated it is "difficult" to play both roles together.

"I don't coach my son Samit as playing the two roles (a parent and a coach) is difficult. I am happy to be a father. I also don't know what I am doing in that role (laughs)," Dravid had said.

In 7 matches in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy, Samit Dravid has scored 340 runs at 37.78. Additionally, he has also picked 14 wickets in as many innings.