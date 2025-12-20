Dinesh Karthik on Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma T20 World Cup snubs: 'Didn't see that coming... Two shocking omissions'

Dinesh Karthik was left baffled by the exclusion of Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma from India's T20 World Cup squad. Both players were part of India's squad in the recent T20I series. Taking to Instagram, Karthik claimed that he didn't understand why the selectors dropped the duo, considering they had been part of the team recently. India's Jitesh Sharma, left, and Shubman Gill during a training session.(PTI)

"India's World Cup T20 squad is announced, and guess what? Shubman Gill, the current vice-captain of the T20 team and incumbent opener, has been dropped not just from the eleven, but from the squad. And they wanted to bring in an extra opener, so they brought in Ishan Kishan and dropped Jitesh Sharma as well, and instead of Jitesh Sharma, it's going to be Rinku Singh," he said.

"That is huge news, dropping Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma. I didn't see that coming. Just tells you there's a little bit of clarity lacking. They backed Shubman Gill for so long, and come the day when they picked the squad, they have let him go."

Karthik also pointed out that the 2026 T20 World Cup will be a new experience for India, as they will be without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have retired from T20Is.

"A couple of areas of vulnerability that India would have for the first time ever in a T20 World Cup. They will have no experience of the two greatest that's probably ever played, Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in a World Cup team. And the second point would be Suryakumar Yadav's form, but we all know how good he is, that vulnerable aspect. Will it change into a strength if he finds form? It definitely will," he said.

Karthik also revealed that he didn't see Gill getting dropped, and also sympathised with Jitesh. "Well, let's just finish by saying. Shubman Gill I didn't see that coming, and I feel really bad for Jitesh Sharma. Two shocking omissions from this squad," he said.

The squad announcement also saw the return of Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh. Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar revealed that they were looking for a wicketkeeper, who can also bat at the top of the order.