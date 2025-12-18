Sourav Ganguly files INR 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president

Lionel Messi's Kolkata trip has become an endless controversial affair. Now, former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has initiated legal proceedings against Uttam Saha, who is also president of the Argentina Fan Club in Kolkata. Ganguly has filed a defamation suit, seeking ₹50 crore in damages, after Saha made allegations, linking him to the Salt Lake Stadium visit. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly addresses a gathering.(PTI)

The complaint was filed at Lalbazar, and it claimed that Saha's allegations have harmed Ganguly's reputation without any factual basis.

Why did Sourav Ganguly filed the defamation lawsuit?

Saha claimed that Ganguly played a role in Messi's visit, and was the middle man between the organiser and the Argentine. In reaction, Ganguly's legal team sent a notice to Saha, asking him for retraction and damages.

"Serious allegations are being made publicly without any factual basis," Ganguly said in his complaint, as per India Today.

Ganguly was present at the stadium during Messi's visit. But he was there in a different section of the stadium as utter chaos broke out. The former cricketer also left the stadium as all hell broke loose, and was seen disappointed.

Lionel Messi on his India visit

During his speech in New Delhi, Messi said, "I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it."

"And although it was short and intense, it was wonderful to receive all this love that I knew existed, but receiving it directly was amazing. It was a crazy experience, everything they did for us these days.

"So, we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much," he added.