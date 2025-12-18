Lionel Messi leaves Kuldeep Yadav awestruck as Argentine meets India cricket star - Watch viral video

Lionel Messi meets Kuldeep Yadav.(X) Lionel Messi met Kuldeep Yadav during a promotional photoshoot in India. Lionel Messi's GOAT tour of India took him to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The Argentine international travelled to India with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. In New Delhi, Messi also met Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Renuka Thakur. The trio met during a promotional shoot, which also included para javelin gold medalist Sumit Antil, para high jumper Nishad Kumar and boxer Nikhat Zareen.

In videos shared on social media, Messi was seen receiving a signed javelin from Antil, and Nishad got his spikes autographed. Meanwhile, Kuldeep was left awestruck.

It was a promotional shoot organised by Adidas India, and even De Paul was part of the photoshoot.

Messi's Kolkata visit was controversial as the trip was cut short due to poor management at the Salt Lake Stadium. Fans were also left angry, as they vandalised the stadiums. Meanwhile, the main organiser was arrested and has promised ticket refunds.

During his trip to Mumbai, Messi met Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri. Meanwhile, in Delhi, he met Bhaichung Bhutia. He was also felicitated by Delhi CM Rekha Yadav and ICC chief Jay Shah. Shah gifted Messi a special framed cricket bat. Meanwhile, Messi, Suarez and De Paul received jerseys of the Indian cricket team.

During his speech in New Delhi, Messi said, "I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it."

"And although it was short and intense, it was wonderful to receive all this love that I knew existed, but receiving it directly was amazing. It was a crazy experience, everything they did for us these days.

"So, we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much," he added.