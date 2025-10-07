In a notable homecoming, Karun Nair has been named in Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy squad for their opening match against Saurashtra, starting October 15 in Rajkot, marking his return to the state side after a two-season hiatus. The move comes just weeks after India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar effectively shut the door on Nair’s Test career. Karun Nair is back in the Karnataka team(PTI)

The 31-year-old middle-order batter, best remembered for his unbeaten 303 against England in 2016, had switched to Vidarbha last season, where he played a key role in helping the team lift the Ranji Trophy. His strong domestic form kept earned him a comeback to the Indian Test side after eight long years. Nair played four out of India's five Tests in England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with just one half-century in the last Test to show for, which Agarkar felt was not enough to give him another chance.

Nair was dropped from the Indian Test squad for the two-match Test sries at home against the West Indies.

“We expected more from Karun Nair in England. It cannot be about just one innings. Devdutt Padikkal offers more options to us. We want to give at least 15-20 chances to every player but it is not possible every time,” Agarkar said at a recent press conference, effectively ending any realistic hopes of a Test comeback for Nair.

Back to Where It Began

Nair, who rejoined Karnataka ahead of this season, had initially been named in the state’s list of probables. His inclusion in the final squad signals both his intent to continue grinding it out in the domestic circuit and Karnataka’s belief in his experience as they eye a strong Ranji campaign.

Mayank Agarwal will continue to lead the side, which also features fresh faces like Kruthika Krishna, Shikhar Shetty, and Mohsin Khan. The team will face a stern test against defending champions Saurashtra in the opener.

Anvay Dravid to Lead in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s cricketing legacy continues as Anvay Dravid, son of India head coach and legend Rahul Dravid, has been named captain of the state’s squad for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy to be held in Dehradun from October 9 to 17.

The young wicketkeeper-batter was Karnataka’s top scorer in the previous edition and will now lead a promising group of Under-19 cricketers, including Nitish Arya, S Manikanth (vice-captain), and Rehan Mohammed.

Karnataka Squad for Ranji Trophy vs Saurashtra:

Mayank Agarwal (captain), Karun Nair, R Smaran, KL Shrijith (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Abhilash Shetty, M Venkatesh, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Kruthik Krishna (wk), KV Aneesh, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty.

Karnataka U-19 Squad for Vinoo Mankad Trophy:

Anvay Dravid (captain, wk), Nitish Arya, Adarsh D Urs, S Manikanth (vice-captain), Praneeth Shetty, Vasav Venkatesh, Akshath Prabhakar, C Vaibhav, Kuldeep Singh Purohit, Rathan BR, Vaibhav Sharma, KA Tejas, Atharv Malviya, Sunny Kanchi, Rehan Mohammed (wk).