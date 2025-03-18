Karun Nair returns to IPL: India comeback is my motivation

New Delhi: Nine years ago, Karun Nair was one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket. He had just become only the second Indian batter to score a triple century in Test cricket. It was 2016, and he was part of the Delhi Daredevils, now known as the Delhi Capitals. Karun Nair is returns to IPL after five years as he was picked for ₹ 50 lakh by Delhi Capitals in the IPL mega-auction (Instagram / Karun Nair)

Cut to 2025 and Nair is back with the same franchise after being picked for ₹50 lakh in the IPL mega-auction. His return to the league after five years comes on the back of a sensational domestic season, where he dominated with 779 runs in eight innings at an astonishing average of 389.50 in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was also vital in leading Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy-winning campaign, scoring 863 runs at an average of 53.94.

A lot has changed for Nair over the years, but at his core, he remains the same cricketer -- now with more experience, both personally and professionally. As a new IPL season beckons, he is at peace with the highs and lows of his career, but his motivation to push for an India comeback is stronger than ever.

“I think I am closer (to the comeback) rather than further,” Nair said in a pre-season interaction. “It’s always at the back of my mind, but my only focus right now is to prepare well, understand what I need to do in the IPL and contribute in every game I play.”

Despite a modest IPL record having played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals -- 1,480 runs in 73 matches -- Nair’s best season came in 2016 with Delhi, where he scored 357 runs in 14 games. However, he remains relaxed about what lies ahead.

“I want to keep it simple and react to whatever situation I’m in,” he said. “I feel ready and want to take the confidence from this domestic season into the IPL.”

A major reshuffle in the mega auction will see Nair reunite with his friend and former Karnataka teammate KL Rahul in the DC dressing room. The two seniors now find themselves in different phases of their careers under the leadership of new captain Axar Patel.

“It’s exciting to be back with KL,” Nair said. “We’ve played together since our early days. He has been consistent in the IPL over the last few seasons and I’m happy to be back with him.”

As for Patel, one of five new captains this season, Nair is confident of his leadership. He said, “Axar is an amazing cricketer. He has done so well in recent years and brings a lot of skills to the team. I’m sure he’ll introduce fresh ideas and new strategies,” Nair said. “He’s a fun character and he’ll bring a lot of confidence into the side.”

With experience and form on his side this time, the 33-year-old is not looking too far ahead but is ready to make every opportunity count.