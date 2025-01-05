Karun Nair sends reminder to BCCI selectors by rewriting List-A record books

Karun Nair, known for his 303-run knock against England in Chennai, is setting the Vijay Hazare Trophy ablaze and setting new records left, right and centre. The right-handed batter broke the world record for registering most List-A runs without being dismissed. The 33-year-old achieved the feat earlier this week as he guided Vidarbha to a victory over Uttar Pradesh in the premier domestic 50-over tournament. Karun Nair is setting the Vijay Hazare Trophy ablaze and setting new records left, right and centre (PTI Photo)(PTI11_15_2024_000223B)(PTI)

Karun Nair, the captain of Vidarbha, did not come out to bat on Sunday when his team registered a ten-wicket win against Mizoram at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

Mizoram were bundled out for 72 inside 23 overs, and Vidarbha's openers Yash Rathod and Apoorv Wankhade chased down the total in just 53 balls.

Karun Nair is yet to be dismissed in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In six matches he has played so far, the batter has scored 542 runs without getting out in the tournament.

As a result, he broke the record of former New Zealand allrounder James Franklin, who had managed 527 runs in 2010 without getting out. The other prominent names who feature in the list are Germany's Joshua van Heerden (512), Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (455), and Taufeeq Umar (422).

Karun Nair has four hundreds

Karun Nair has so far smashed four hundreds in the ongoing 50-over tournament. His century against Uttar Pradesh was his third ton in a row.

Nair began the Vijay Hazare Trophy by blasting 112 off 108 balls against Jammu and Kashmir. He followed it up with an unbeaten 44 in a small chase against Chhattisgarh.

The right-handed batter then registered his season-high 168 not out against Chandigarh. He then rounded off 2024 with another unbeaten century - 111 against Tamil Nadu.

Karun Nair's smashing performance has helped Vidarbha move to the top spot in Group D of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vidarbha have 24 points in six matches.

Vidarbha are placed in Group D alongside Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram.

Vidarbha will now face Punjab in the quarter-final on Saturday, January 11 in Vadodara.