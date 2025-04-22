Menu Explore
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
Karun Nair's reply to Shardul Thakur's taunt leaves DC captain Axar Patel roll on the floor

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 22, 2025 03:33 PM IST

Nair came up with a fantastic reply to Shardul Thakur. "Take what you get, have you heard about it?", he said, which left DC captain Axar Patel in splits. 

Karun Nair is on fire both on and off the field. It's not particularly a bright idea to pull his leg, as just like the battle against the bowlers of late, Nair emerged on top of a banter episode with Shardul Thakur. Ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Shardul tried to troll Nair during a practice session. Nair, who has been in red-hot form in domestic cricket as well as in the IPL, gave a fitting reply to Shardul, leaving DC captain Axar Patel in splits.

Delhi Capitals’ Karun Nair(PTI)
Delhi Capitals’ Karun Nair(PTI)

The incident, captured and shared by Delhi Capitals on X, has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans dubbing it the "moment of the season."

The Delhi Capitals’ post, captioned "Bapu, Lord and Nair fire," featured visuals of Axar Patel interacting with GT LSG pacer Shardul Thakur.

"For you, I have to keep everything aside and then meet you properly," Axar said while hugging Shardul. The DC all-rounder also referred Shardul as "The Lord", a nickname which has become famous.

"It's not like Karun Nari, right?" Shardul replied. "Karun Nair's case is different," said Axar.

The video then cuts to Karun Nair walking off after completing his nets session. Shardul takes note of Nair walking off and says, "Are you sharing the nets? You should be batting alone. Why are you sharing the nets?" Shardul said in a playful manner.

Nair came up with a fantastic reply. "Take what you get, have you heard about it?" Nair's comments left Axar and Thakur in splits before the DC batter walked away.

The Capitals' opening has been a bit of roulette so far this season with Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel and the latest entrant Karun Nair coming in at the pole position.

In fact, in the last five matches they had three different opening combinations between those four batters, producing partnerships of 23, 34 0, 9, 0.

It also involved Du Plessis's injury, and the South African's fitness will be closely watched ahead of this match.

Thus far, it looked like a minor glitch because the Capitals have won five of their seven matches and the middle-order under the aegis of KL Rahul too worked like a well-oiled machine.

But Lucknow's competent bowling unit of Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Shardul Thakur, though he is a bit expensive, has choked the opposition without much fanfare.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
